She was a paradox. Brave but broken. Sacrilegious but spiritual. Struggling with mental illnesses, but capable of capturing reality with stunning clarity. And when she sang, Sinead O’Connor was something else again: as ancient as keening, as modern as cloud rap, with a timelessness all her own.

For one in four Americans, O’Connor was a reminder of that oppressed but feisty and fun-loving country our ancestors called home. As she said once, “I am Ireland. Everything that has happened to Ireland has happened to me.”

Like Ireland, her psyche was shaped by prolonged, profound trauma. Her mother, among others, abused her physically, sexually or emotionally throughout her childhood. For seven centuries, the British abused the Irish, from the Anglo-Norman invasion to subjugation by English kings, lands seized by Cromwell, and the Penal Laws condemning Irish Catholics to poverty and ignorance.

In the mid-19th century, when Irish crops tilled by Irish hands on formerly Irish lands were sent to England while famished Irish corpses stacked up in the streets, a million Irish citizens emigrated. Net population decline due to emigration didn’t end until 1995. In the interim, the Easter Rising, the War of Independence, and “the troubles” in Northern Ireland claimed countless lives.

The Catholic faith that was the real law in Ireland failed to protect Sinead O’Connor. The Church turned a blind eye to the child abuse so apparent there, in many cases both perpetrating it and covering it up. O’Connor experienced and witnessed both the neglect and the abuse, but when she called it out on Saturday Night Live in 1992, the backlash was ferocious.

She’d experienced backlash before. When it was falsely reported that she’d refused to perform before a New Jersey crowd if our national anthem was played, furious “patriots” steamrolled her CDs. M.C. Hammer sent her a first-class ticket back to Ireland. Frank Sinatra threatened to “kick her a**.”

But when O’Connor, on live TV, shredded the picture of Pope John Paul II that had hung in her mother’s home all those tortured years, there was no coming back. “Fight the real enemy!” she cried, thinking of all the children she had known, the child she had been and still was, victimized with the Church’s knowledge or blind disregard.

Ten years later, Boston Globe reporters got a taste of that backlash when they ran their Spotlight expose on sexually abusive priests. But there were five of them, backed by a multi-million dollar enterprise that was lawyered up and bought ink by the barrel. When O’Connor left the SNL stage, she was utterly alone … and, as we now know, absolutely right.

Was she a mess? Sometimes. PTSD, bipolarity, integrity, and independent feminism aren’t great survival tools in the entertainment industry. Her pop star status died on that SNL stage. But she just kept writing and singing songs, practicing her faith, helping those unable to help themselves, and being messy.

But you know the Irish: They love a fighter, and if she can sing “Troy” like a banshee and “The Foggy Dew” like an angel, they’ll come around. In O’Connor’s last public appearance in March, her countrymen stood in prolonged applause as the Irish music industry recognized her “stunning body of work.”

Think of it: Out of that childhood, that history, that theocracy, that industry, rose this creature of soaring talent, expansive heart, and steel spine, raising her haunting voice to remind us that even — maybe especially — in messiness, there is astonishing beauty.

All her too-short life, Sinead O’Connor fought the real war. Paradoxically, just fighting that war is a win.