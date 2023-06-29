This week we celebrate that moment 247 years ago when 56 men signed a declaration asserting the “self-evident” truth that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

It was a revolutionary assertion. Over time it changed the world — and continues to. The declaration that any man, however humble in origin or low in stature, has a God-given right to live his life and pursue his dreams free of government interference was heady stuff — especially when that declaration was made to a monarch, pre-ordained by bloodline to enjoy a life not just superior to others’ but restricting others’.

Women weren’t among the signers, of course. Nor were they included in the category of those created equal. In 1776, women were dependents. Once married, they couldn’t sign contracts, divorce, own property (including a wage) without their husband’s permission. That man could beat them, rape them and incarcerate them at will or whim. American women didn’t win the right to vote until 1920 and couldn’t even get a credit card until 1974. The right to pursue happiness without government interference? Still working on it.

Thirty-four of the 56 men who declared all men were created equal owned slaves, an inconsistency that flared British nostrils at the time. The primary author of the declaration, Thomas Jefferson, married a woman who brought to their union many slaves, including her half-sister Sally Hemings, who like her own enslaved mother, bore her new master a half-dozen children, none with their half-siblings’ right to Jefferson’s stature or estate.

All 56 men considered themselves the rightful owners of land from which the original inhabitants had been chased. Some tribes had been eliminated entirely by 1776. Those that remained were also excluded from “all men” created equal, and over the course of the next 160 years, what “manifest destiny” didn’t accomplish, broken promises and boarding schools did.

I know: We’re not supposed to speak of these things. We’re not supposed to point out that the populations of this country that were exempted from the declaration’s central assertion have been traumatized by their unequal footing and unconscionable treatment in deep and lasting ways. Why belabor it — especially as we celebrate a declaration that truly changed the world — and ultimately these populations’ worlds — for the better?

I understand that impatience. My ancestors suffered nine centuries of abuse in Ireland — and not insignificant discrimination here. Must we all pick our scabs to see whose bleeds more? But just as individuals do, nations can learn from experiences that were less than rosy. And just as we as individuals must reckon with the abuse, addiction, carelessness or ignorance that hurt us or made us hurt others, nations must.

As Faulkner wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” What happened to us once, especially if it kept happening, keeps happening, shapes us now — as individuals, as groups, as a nation. Reckoning with it by both horizons — the one behind us and the one ahead — steadies our course.

Toni Morrison once made a point about shackling language that is equally true of shackling history. You end up with “an unyielding account content to admire its own paralysis …. Unreceptive to interrogation, it cannot form or tolerate new ideas, shape other thoughts … fill baffling silences. It is a suit of armor polished to shocking glitter, a husk from which the knight departed long ago. Yet there it is — dumb, predatory, sentimental — exciting reverence in schoolchildren, providing shelter for despots, summoning false memories of stability and harmony among the public.”

George Wythe owned slaves when he signed the Declaration of Independence. A man of conscience, he ultimately freed them and provided for them in his will. Anxious to increase his own inheritance, however, a young heir poisoned them. In the process, he accidentally poisoned George too. There’s a parable there somewhere. Chew on it.

On July 4 we celebrate an idea that birthed a nation. We honor that moment best not just by reveling in how far we’ve come, but by acknowledging how far we still are from the promised land. So rejoice — but reckon too.