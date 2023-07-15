Following the weekly spins on the 2023 session by Montana’s Republican legislators is like watching the reunion season of “Vanderpump Rules.” You can’t decide what’s more appalling: the hit-and-mostly-miss transparency or the assumption we won’t notice.

“Let’s be clear,” a state senator boasted recently about Montana’s “historic budget surplus.” “The Republican super-majority…recognized [that’s] working Montanans’ money, not the government’s. So we’re returning it to the people who paid it.”

Puh-lease. The historic budget surplus was not the result of the super-majority’s belt-tightening or revenue-exploding wizardry. It resulted from the COVID-prompted infusion of federal funding, over a third of which came from taxpayers not from Montana. Yet the high-minded Republican super-majority isn’t returning that share to the people who paid it. Why? The only plausible reason is that, unlike you, those taxpayers don’t vote in Montana.

Let’s truly be clear: The supermajority’s vigilance on protecting Montanans’ money is about as stalwart as the Vanderpumpians’ on fidelity.

The same super-majority writing us a check with such great fanfare created a tax write-off capped at $150 in 2015 that is now capped at $200,000 per taxpayer for donations to student scholarships for private schooling. The total taxes “written off” this way to subsidize private school scholarships — $3 million a year initially — will be $5 million next year. That’s $5 million that could (and should) go to schools that welcome and educate every single Montana child. Instead it goes to schools that can deny admission to any of them.

Add to that revenue sinkhole the new “community choice charter schools” legislation. Once again, taxpayers’ money that should go to public schools will be used to fund exclusive schools. “One size doesn’t fit all,” the Republicans insist, apparently unaware of all the accommodating alternative “sizes” public schools are proud to provide and private schools “dip out” on. If a special interest group convinced the Legislature to allocate public funds for some kids’ country club dues because the city parks were too “one-size-fits-all,” you’d scream bloody murder.

Some folks are. Public education advocates are challenging the community choice charter legislation in court since it’s so clearly unconstitutional. The super-majority, so wicked smart and all, saw that coming. In fact, when the bill didn’t have the votes to pass, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick persuaded Republican nay-sayers with this compelling pitch: “Yes, our own counsel says it’s unconstitutional, but just pass it and let the courts decide.”

Fitzpatrick in particular should know how expensive that strategy can be. A lawyer, he introduced changes to election and campaign laws late in the 2021 session that cost taxpayers bigly. Before the lower court verdict on one of them even came down (finding the change, predictably, unconstitutional), the state had paid $1.3 million to 7 attorneys defending it and two other bills he endorsed.

Lesson learned? Hardly. Instead of heeding the counsel working Montanans pay to advise them on the constitutionality of their proposals, the super-majority simply increased their litigation budget by $2 million.

And started spinning. Upon learning that her community charter bill was being challenged, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton sniffed: “They can’t win in public opinion or at the Legislature, so they go to the courts.”

Just the facts, ma’am. There’s no hue and cry from Montanans for community charter schools. It’s imported. And the public outcry against Vinton’s bill outnumbered support nearly 4:1.

If you’re in the super-majority spin cycle, you’re being taken to the cleaners. As the Vanderpumpers say, I’d cry but these eyelashes are mink.