Late July. Outdoors, Montana’s breathless beauty makes you shiver. Indoors, the ugliness oozing from the airwaves does too. But it’s late July. Everywhere I look, I see Rodger.

Rodger McConnell was one of the 2.7 million Americans who fought in Vietnam. In 1966, with the snap of Uncle Sam’s fingers, he went from that friendly neighbor with the flashy GTO to a terrified, lonely agent of destruction.

“Combat is such an affront to your morality and spirit,” Rodger later recalled. “Nothing can prepare you for it. It launches you out where you’ve never been before.” He retreated to “that quiet place” in his mind and did what he needed to do to survive.

A year later, he looked down from an airplane on the city lights below and thought, “It’s over. I’m home.” He was wrong on both counts. He’d left combat behind, but the things he’d seen and done wouldn’t go away. Angry, alienated, and increasingly alcohol-addled, he spent the next 15 years homeless and hopeless. He was that guy rolled up in a blanket on the park bench, that unkempt wanderer downtown, blinking away the brightness of the noonday sun.

One day another veteran approached him outside some bar and said, “I know where you’ve been, and I know where you’re going. Don’t go there.” Somehow Rodger heard him. He got help…a college education…a teaching job. Then when he retired in 2003, he really got to work, pursuing his biggest passion: helping other veterans.

Rodger McConnell was a leading force in creating Great Falls’ veterans memorial. He was the voice for veterans on public radio, interviewing vets and those who helped them in order to raise awareness about veterans’ struggles. He connected veterans with medical screening, counseling, clothing, shelter, and referrals for other services. He convinced a newly elected judge to establish a veterans court in Great Falls where unresolved combat-related issues were addressed through a structured counseling and accountability program mentored by other vets.

Rodger’s happiest moments were standing beside graduates of that program in a jam-packed courtroom as they received the accolades of their mentors and the applause of family and friends. Those moments ended in 2016. He died on July 21, the anniversary of the ambush in Vietnam that had tormented him for 49 years.

Rodger had a childlike capacity for finding joy in the moment: watching co-eds at Starbucks…playing poker with friends…whooping it up at a Mini-Cooper rally. Still, there was this ineffable sadness about him, an almost ethereal quality, as if war and its aftermath had ravaged him so, all that could survive was this benevolent spirit, its sweetness too good to be true, its good works too evident not to be.

Rodger learned humility in a way none of us would envy. He never sought acclaim. But the mayor who worked with him on the veterans memorial called Rodger’s friendship the most affirming he’d ever known. And the judge he convinced to start a veterans court hurried to Rodger’s bedside to tell him he loved him before he died.

Rodger lost the boy he was in Vietnam and almost lost the man he would become in its aftermath. Then a caring stranger made a passing remark that turned him around, and Rodger spent the rest of his life helping other soldiers really, truly come back home.

In this incongruous time, when we call ourselves Christians but love only replicas of ourselves, when self-proclaimed patriots honor veterans one day a year, but criminalize their suffering the other 364, I miss a friendly ghost.