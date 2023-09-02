As negotiators, we were Mutt and Jeff. Jack Hemmer could crunch numbers in a heartbeat and make them talk. He was mild-mannered, respectful. The only way you knew he was mad about a management offer was that the back of his neck got very, very red.

I had none of his qualities. In fact, when our union offered assertiveness training for local leaders, my husband begged me not to go. “You’ve got ‘assertive’ down cold,” he observed. “Any training and you’ll be downright abrasive.” When I turned to Jack for support, he just threw up his hands, chuckling.

But we both cared about our profession and the people who practiced it. So we didn’t “just” teach. We coached, refereed, collaborated, supported, learned. We were especially active union members. We negotiated teaching contracts together for years and Jack was local president when he died in 1988 at age 43.

Even in dying Jack was considerate. Experiencing chest pains in his first-period class, he waited till his prep period to drive to the clinic. He never returned. Columbia Falls filled a local church to mourn this gentle man who served his students, his profession, his family, his community, and his God with such good grace.

Jason Baker was 45 when his number came up. He was as unlike Jack Hemmer as I was, but alike in that fundamental way: He loved his work. From the moment Jason rode his first firetruck, he was hooked. He loved the excitement, the challenges, the unpredictability. Above all, he loved his co-workers — so much so that he took on increasingly responsible union leadership roles.

In fact, he was at a union conference in Nevada in 2016 when the misdiagnosed coughing that had plagued him for months became so severe he needed urgent care. Back in Great Falls, the true diagnosis came: Stage 4 lung cancer. Untreatable. The very illness he’d been asking the Montana Legislature to recognize as presumptively work-related now had him in its grip.

His union had negotiated the right to donate their sick leave to a colleague, so as Jason’s condition worsened, his co-workers could help their brother in need. They did. Meanwhile, Jason — or rather, Jason’s story, since he was too sick to testify — became Exhibit A for the argument that firefighters’ unavoidable exposure to carcinogens and other contaminants makes them significantly more likely to develop lung disease.

Exhibit A wasn’t convincing enough in 2017. As one representative shrugged, firefighters know what they’re signing on for. (Now, that’s abrasive!) But in 2019, enough legislators saw the light. Jason watched the Senate pass the presumptive work-related illness bill from hospice. “He was so excited!” his union leader told me. It was too late for Jason — but Jason knew there would be others. Their families would have the benefit his didn’t.

The Great Falls Civic Center was packed to the rafters for Jason’s memorial service. Uniformed men lined the auditorium, erect and formal, their eyes glistening. He had been so full of life, love, and laughter, so full of — well, fire. Now they sadly set him down, “townsman of a stiller town.”

Between automation, off-shoring, and anti-union legislation, union membership today is at an historic low. Too bad. Union membership gave Jack, Jason and me better wages, insurance, and working conditions than our non-union peers. But that wasn’t the benefit we enjoyed most. There’s something indescribable about joining forces with fellow workers to lift up the work you do and the people you do it with and for.

You could call it pride. Joy, even. We called it solidarity.