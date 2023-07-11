Richard Hutto’s viewpoint (June 21) suggests that the high severity fire regime is the sole fire regime in Montana. He further implies that the only factor affecting our forests and fire behavior is the climate and the only course of action we should take is to harden our communities, so they are not flammable. However, this perspective completely misses the heavily researched and accepted science that shows we have three fire regimes in Montana: understory or low severity, mixed severity, and high severity regimes.

The low severity regime is found in the low elevation ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forests. It is characterized by open forests with larger trees that have thick bark enabling them to survive low intensity fires. Historically, this regime was more prevalent before European settlement, which disrupted Native American cultural burning practices and introduced large scale domestic grazing and modern firefighting techniques.

While it is crucial to prioritize hardening our homes and communities, neglecting the management of the low severity fire regime and its potential conversion to a mixed or high severity regime would result in a missing out on the many benefits of our open forests with large, old ponderosa pine and Douglas fir. The current dense forests simply cannot survive in a high severity fire regime.

As the son of the late forest and fire ecologist Steve Arno, who spent his career researching fire regimes and authoring numerous peer-reviewed articles and books on the subject, I find myself questioning Richard Hutto’s credibility in labeling himself as a fire ecologist. He has an extensive background in Avian Science and the ecological effects of fire on bird communities as a Professor Emeritus at UM. This raises the concern of whether he is trying to add credibility to an anti-forest management narrative. The vast majority of fire ecologists are aligned in their view that returning low severity fire through thinning and prescribed burning is critical to restoring western forests. It’s been repeatedly shown that thinning and burning will modify wildfire intensity allowing for safer conditions for firefighters, the public, and creating more resilient forests. For more information visit the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station website.