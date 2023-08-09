America’s enemies should not be able to purchase land in Montana. Republicans passed SB 203, which prohibits foreign adversaries, like China, from purchasing or leasing critical infrastructure, agricultural land, or land with a view of a military installation in Montana. This is an important step in protecting our national security from foreign influence.

As we gear up for an election, the integrity of our election processes is a high priority. House Republicans passed legislation to protect our election security. Senate Bill 117 prohibits outside billionaires from using money to influence Montana elections. Last election Silicon Valley CEOs put hundreds of millions in elections and was condemned by the likes of The Wall Street Journal (Jan 3,2022). Montana’s elections are not for sale and should only be decided by the Montana voters. It’s not appropriate for anyone other than the people to be funding the administration of elections. Also, Montanans should be the only ones voting in Montana elections. House Bill 712 bans illegal aliens from voting in Montana elections. Simple and straight forward, illegal people living here should not vote on any election from school board to the state capitol.

Just as Montanans should be able to trust their elections, they should be able to trust their judicial system. Senate Bill 201 requires Montana Supreme Court justices who have received donations totaling more than $10,000 from individuals involved in a case before them, including lawyers, to recuse themselves. Making sure Montana Judges are not ruling on cases brought by their own big donors is a step to restoring confidence in today’s politicized judiciary branch.

These are just a few of the commonsense protections your Montana Republican super majority put in law to start the process of restoring faith in your government system. They were opposed by outside groups and a Montana Democrat party that seem bent on moving power away from the individual Montanan. Life can be complicated but protecting our state land, state elections, and our state Judicial branch is simple government that keeps the people of Montana first.