A pig in a poke: something that is bought or accepted without knowing its value or seeing it first. This applies to the widespread support for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) from people who have not seen the actual contents.

Fishing guide and TV host Hilary Hutcheson (Bozeman Chronicle July 20) wrote that “One of the most critical things we can do to protect the future of Montana’s bull trout population is pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act as soon as possible.” But the simple conclusion we can have both pristine bull trout habitat and extensive commercial logging in the same space and time is overselling the actual product.

It is correctly pointed out that bull trout need cold clean water for spawning. They also need cold clean water for rearing, migrating and overwintering. Bull trout spawn multiple times and don’t die after one spawning as salmon do, and they don’t stay in the headwater tributaries afterwards. They move downstream into rivers or lakes within areas that may be part of the “suitable timber base.” Any weak points in the chain break the system.

Hutcheson wrote the BCSA “will also enhance timber production…” And where will that come from? Much of the Monture Creek, Dunham Creek and Lodgepole Creek drainages within Inventoried Roadless Areas will be subject to logging and roadbuilding long before they flow into the Blackfoot. In fact, the BCSA releases approximately 50,000 acres of Inventoried Roadless Areas that are contiguous with the Scapegoat and Bob Marshall Wilderness. As soon as the Blackfoot tributaries leave the inadequate boundaries, they will be subjected to erosion and increased sedimentation with higher stream temperatures, all within designated Critical Habitat for bull trout.

It’s an old story. Wilderness designation is limited to the highest elevations where there is no commercial timber. The trees go to the timber industry. With the logging comes sediment-generating roads and with the roads there are culverts which block migratory trout and, when they fail, cause catastrophic results. Keep in mind the Forest Service keeps “temporary roads” on the landscape for decades and often keeps new roads in “storage” for future projects so the risk remains for years.

It isn’t just logging. The watershed suffers from overuse. The Blackfoot Recreation Corridor is jam-packed, full of trash and noise. With the recently paved access road there is more traffic at higher speeds and the paved surface allows trucks full of logs from BLM timber sales to join the fray. When the upstream Forest Service actions are added, the Blackfoot will suffer further degradation. “Win-win, we can have it all” means the pie is completely allocated to harmful uses.

Bull trout need habitat protection from top to bottom. The science is clear that bull trout strong populations are highly correlated with roadless watersheds. Clean, cold, complex, connected and comprehensive. If the BCSA collaboration genuinely wanted to save the bull trout, they would have put all the roadless watersheds in Wilderness, under full protection from logging and roadbuilding and have stronger riparian protection areas elsewhere. But that would break their collaborative deal with the timber industry and Tester’s sponsorship of the bill would be ended.

There are positive aspects including 79,000 acres of Wilderness designations. But these are outweighed by the negative. Word to the wise: inspect closely before buying the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. If it represents what you want that’s fine. But if your support is based on the idea that this bill will protect all the eligible areas adjacent to the Scapegoat and the Bob and that it will protect all the important bull trout habitat, then you’ve bought a pig in a poke.