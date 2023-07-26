Kendall Cotton’s most recent screed against Local Government spending “Kendall Cotton: Uncontrolled spending burdens taxpayers” Missoulian July 18, 2023, is a deeply flawed.

Cotton confuses budgets with actual expenditures. Budgets are a tool that businesses, governments and individuals use to plan what and where they can spend in the coming year. Expenditures are what is actually spent. Local governments provide a budget to the state every year. Cotton uses this information for his analysis attempting to show that local governments increase their spending by significantly more than the total of inflation and population growth. This measure itself is flawed in that it does not account for economic growth or the basic notion of self-governance, ie., that local governing bodies are in the best position to decide what is appropriate for their communities.

But even if you agree with Cotton’s basic tenant of limiting expenditures to population growth and inflation, his analysis is in error. The central problem is that his numbers are based on budget accounting principles which require the double counting of funds. For example, budgets include for each year a beginning fund balance and an ending fund balance. The ending fund balance becomes the beginning fund balance for the next year. Thus, in a multi-year analysis, it gets counted twice. Further, budgets contain interfund transfers. For example, the budget will show that the City Wastewater Division transfers funds to the City General Fund to pay for the services provided by the Personnel Department. This money is counted both in the Wastewater Division budget and the Personnel Department budget. Again, double counting.

For the City of Missoula, which Cotton singles out as being especially excessive in its spending, accounting for these two double counts shows that the actual amount of dollars intended to be spent is reduced by $65 million in FY 22.

Cotton makes one other significant error when it comes to the City of Missoula. He includes in his total the new Water Division budget. As most of us know, Missoula did not own its water system until 2018, after the beginning of Cotton’s comparison in FY 2014. So, to have an apples-to-apples comparison he should remove the entire Water Division budget. This makes a $22 million difference in FY 22. All told Cotton, overestimates City Missoula spending by at least $87 million out a $244 million budget. That is, he overestimates spending by over one third.

These are all serious and significant errors and reveal an astounding lack of knowledge regarding local government budgeting for someone who presents himself as an expert.

On a related issue, Cotton papers over the fact that much of what local governments spend does not come from property taxes or assessments. Local government expenditures come from a wide variety of sources, including fees for services, such as water, sewer and building codes, and grants from federal, state and private sources. Montana Department of Revenue figures show that in FY 22 the City of Missoula levied $41 million in property taxes, a relatively small proportion of the $244 million that Cotton claims they spent.

In addition, Cotton seems to imply that all increases in property taxes are due to local government profligacy. He does not recognize that statewide, local governments (including rural and volunteer fire districts) utilize only 44 percent of the revenue generated by property taxes, schools receive about 38 percent, and the state receives 18 percent.

The basic problem is that Cotton confuses budgets for actual expenditures. If he wants a legitimate comparison that shows growth in spending, he should use actual spending. I believe he would find that the differences with his inflation and population measure are minimal.