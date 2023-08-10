The primary for city and county elections is Sept. 12. Missoula is a mail-ballot election this year. Ballots are mailed out between Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. The general election is Nov. 7. Ballots are mailed between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23.

The League recommends verifying your information on My Voter Page NOW.

You can go to My Voter Page https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ at the Montana Secretary of State’s website. Check your address, especially if it has changed since the last time you voted. If you need to change your address or you are listed as inactive voter, you will have to re-register to vote. Instructions and forms can be downloaded from the My Voter Page. Or, you can call your county election office and they can check your voter registration information and send you a registration form.

The deadline for registering by mail is Aug. 14 for the primary election and Oct. 10 for the general election. Late registration begins 30 days before each election and requires you to go to the county election office in person. You can also register and vote on election day.

Montanans can vote with confidence this fall, whether in-person, by mail-ballot election, or by absentee ballot. Here are ten safeguards that make Montana elections safe and secure:

Identification is required to register to vote in Montana. ONLY CITIZENS may register to vote.

Your signature is required to register. You can’t register on-line, which protects voter registrations from hacking.

Ballots are mailed ONLY to active registered voters. To be an active voter, you must have voted in the last general election or requested to be reinstated as an active voter.

Signature matches are required to accept mail-in ballots. Every mailed ballot contains a return envelope with a barcode that is specific to that individual voter. The barcode identifies the voter so their signature can be verified.

Voting and vote counting machines are tested prior to each election to make sure they are accurate and functioning properly.

Only paper ballots are used in Montana. This prevents computer hacking and allows for easy recounts and auditing.

You can’t vote twice. If your ballot has been accepted, the elections office will have a record. You will not be given a second ballot.

Every Montana election worker takes an oath to protect the integrity of the election.

Election workers work in teams to ensure ballots are never handled, opened, or counted by only one person to prevent vote tampering.

The elections office locks up the voted ballots it receives through the mail or in ballot drop boxes and counts them at the time allowed for Election Day.

The elections office must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. on the day of each election for your vote to count. Ballots received after the day of the election, even if postmarked by the day of the election, will not be counted. We suggest you mail your ballot at least a week prior to Election Day to allow the Post Office to deliver it in time or drop your ballot off at your county Election Office or drop box.

Montana law requires election offices to be open for in-person voting on Election Day and for mailed ballot drop-off. If you haven’t received a ballot or are not registered to vote, you can register and vote in person on Election Day.

Most importantly, be sure you VOTE! Over 70% of Montana voters used mail ballots in the 2022 election. Voting by mail or in-person, Montana’s elections are safe and secure!