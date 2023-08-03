A while back, a friend of mine from San Francisco came to visit me in Missoula and was shocked by the barista taking our coffee order. “What are you up to today?” "Where are you going?" the barista asked. My friend looked like a deer in headlights at the young woman and asked me, “Why does she want to know so much about me?” I smiled and had a friendly conversation with the barista about our plans to show my friend around Missoula.

This is Montanan friendliness, like waving to everyone in their cars when you are driving in Montana. I opened my immigration law practice here six years ago. It’s true that some Montanan politicians have spewed some uneducated anti-immigrant sentiments recently, but most Montanans are very welcoming to newcomers (even Californians like me!). It’s why so many of my clients succeed and love Montana. They feel warmly embraced by the locals and focus on working hard (a Montana value) and building a future that allows them to become locals too.

Part of feeling like a local is feeling like you belong. According to a new report, “The Belonging Barometer: The State of Belonging in America,” nearly 20% of Americans lack a sense of belonging in their families, friendships, workplace, local communities, and in our beautiful nation. Almost 50% of Americans said they felt excluded in at least one of these settings.

A strong sense of belonging is closely linked to better physical and mental health outcomes, greater productivity at work and more civic engagement. People who feel like they don’t belong have poor outcomes in all of these realms. This is why I help immigrants belong in the U.S. and Montana, by helping them get U.S. legal permanent residence and U.S. citizenship. Belonging is the best thing for the individual immigrants and their families, as well as Montana.

Montana’s immigrant community is only 2% of the population. I’m one of just six immigration attorneys in Montana. I help an incredibly diverse group including resettled refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Indonesia, Myanmar, Tibet, India, Pakistan, Serbia, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Tanzania, Cameroon, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti and Venezuela. I also work with Afghans fleeing the Taliban and Ukrainians escaping war. Montanans have stepped up and volunteered to help these newly arrived immigrants settle into Montana (even in winter!) and learn new skills they can use to contribute to their new communities.

I also help veterans and current active duty military (over 10% of Montana's population), who meet and fall in love with foreign nationals. A good portion of my work involves spousal green card cases and fiancé(e) visas.

In my experience, Montanans inherently understand the value immigrants bring to the state. I often hear from employers all over Montana concerned about their future ability to provide services to Montanans because they cannot find the employees they need. This is across many industries, including construction, hotels and restaurants, car & airplane mechanics, trucking companies and taxidermy. Immigrant workers who feel like they belong in Montana are one potential solution.

Montanans know what’s best for our communities, our economy, and our state. We’re friendly and welcoming because we love it here and want to share how amazing Montana is with others. No matter who you are or where you came from, you can belong in Montana.