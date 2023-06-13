If hand-waving and hot air could run windmills, Kendall Cotton’s latest editorial would power Montana for a month. (Towards a new green coalition, June 5.)

• Without evidence, with a mere wave of his hand, he asserts that there is a schism in the environmental movement over a “proper response to the ecological crisis.” While it’s good that he acknowledges that there is a crisis, he offers no actual solutions. Indeed, he proposes that the very economic system that caused the crisis should be relied upon to resolve it.

• “Free-market advocates have long pointed to research showing that countries with a low burden of regulations and sound rule of law — also have the cleanest environments.” Which advocates say this? Peer-reviewed science journals? Nobel laureate economists? His barber? Which countries? He doesn’t say. Teachable moment about media literacy: When you hear a quote allegedly from some unspecified person or group without attribution, you cannot trust that it isn’t fabricated. There’s no way to verify its accuracy.

• “Economic freedom establishes the conditions for innovations to emerge that improve our living standards and allow us to use the earth’s finite resources more responsibly and efficiently.” Butte’s Berkeley Pit alone demonstrates that the free-market fails at preventing environmental degradation. Water in the pit must be pumped and treated in perpetuity.

Maximizing profit is the prime directive of most corporations. Externalizing costs, that is forcing the public to pay them, is a fruitful way of doing so. An externality is a cost borne by someone else, not those profiting from an activity. Most environmental problems are externalities. To name just a depressing few, think lung disease from Libby’s asbestos mining; Urban smog and teepee burners; Innumerable Montana mining disasters; the Big Hole’s crashing trout population.

Exxon’s own research since the 1960s showed that burning oil will do great damage to the climate. Yet they chose to bury their results and sow the seeds of doubt that global warming is human caused. There’s some good old American innovation for you!

• “Projected population decline threatens to reduce global living standards” because “less people means less capacity for innovation.” Any biologist will tell you the obvious: a growing population of any animal requires ever more resources. For humans that means more energy use, more mining, more manufacturing, more agriculture. There are limits to how many people our earth can support. If that’s not obvious, imagine an absurd future with a population of one person per square yard. Clearly that’s impossible: the limit is, of course, far lower. He advocates for an economy that requires endless growth taking us beyond any threshold.

• “Remove permitting red tape for critical energy projects and restore the rights of property owners to build denser, more affordable starter homes.” Cotton’s one accurate editorial (Time for action on housing affordability, Jan. 16) pointed out that zoning regulations prevent denser housing from being built. Removing those specific regulations is good, but extrapolating to claim that regulation on energy projects is bad is another assertion without evidence. He seems to imply that all regulations are bad.

What is Cotton’s intention here? It appears that he wants to return to the bad-old-days when the Copper Kings had unrestricted license to destroy whatever was necessary for profit. He wants us to believe that the free-market can magically solve all problems. He waves his hands and presents so many arguments without evidence that he undermines his own credibility. And if Kendall Cotton, a true believer in market ideology, is unable to muster any genuine evidence for this free-market folly, perhaps that itself is evidence that the free-market is inherently ecologically destructive.