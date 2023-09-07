Many years ago, there was a governor and his legislators who were so exceedingly fond of coal, oil, and gas that they spent all of their power on energy.

Three great swindlers named mining, drilling and burning came to the state. They let it be known that they could generate the most magnificent energy imaginable. Not only was it cheap and reliable, but its effects on the climate were only visible to those who were unfit for office or unusually stupid.

“That’s just the energy for me,” exclaimed the governor’s legislature! “If we use it, we can reveal who in the state is incompetent.” To ensure that climate damage would be invisible, they prohibited environmental assessments from taking it into account both in state and globally.

As Gov. Gianforte signed this great bill into law, the state was flooded with wildfire smoke. His senators, not wanting to appear inept, cried out at how blue the sky was, and how sweet the air was. They did their best not to cough lest they be discovered as idiots. “Heaven help me,” thought one, “I can’t see anything at all.”

On the day of the Great Procession, the governor marched out followed by his closest senators. Though no one could see through the smoke, everyone in the streets said “Oh how fine are the governor’s policies! And what a beautiful and brilliant day to proclaim them!”

A group of children looked around and said “But we can’t see anything through the smoke and fire! We can’t see our future!”

The governor and his sycophants didn’t admit that the children were right. Rather they paraded on more proudly than ever, and continued to spend all of their power on coal, oil and gas.

The moral of the story: When half of Canada is on fire; When the tropical island of Maui is burning; When two Rocky Mountain towns (Denton, MT and Superior, CO) are incinerated by wildfires in winter; When sea levels are rising and glaciers are evaporating; When July is the hottest month ever recorded; Do we really need children in Held v. Montana to teach us the obvious? Paradise, Montana is burning and that’s not even a Grimm metaphor!

Montana’s Legislature prohibited taking climate effects into account in environmental assessments (HB-971) and required onerous fees for challenging destructive projects (SB-557). Courtesy of energy industry campaign contributions, of course.

By any rational standard, this is insane. It’s not just willful denial that the ship is sinking; it’s actively punching holes in the hull.

Gratitude to the youth who sued the state in Held v. Montana. When the governor paraded naked power, the children gave him a new suit. Gratitude to Judge Kathy Seeley for her extensive and detailed finding of fact. And condemnation to sycophant Attorney General Austin Knudsen for continuing the fiction that the governor’s actually wearing clothes, or rather, that there is no climate problem.

Judge Seeley ruled HB-971 and SB-557 unconstitutional, rolling back their ridiculous prohibitions and fees. This is great news! But still not nearly enough. Montana’s Powder River Basin has literally 10% of the world’s recoverable coal. We can strike a blow against climate change by stopping all coal mining in Montana now. It’s just a matter of political will. We must also oil and gas drilling as well. We must forbid most agricultural chemicals which are potent greenhouse gas emitters themselves. We’re not a populous state, but our effect on the world is enormous.

And we mustn’t let the governor, attorney general or Legislature blow any more smoke. We’re already breathing too much of their deceit.