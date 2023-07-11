Toward the end of an illustrious career, Senator Mike Mansfield was asked by biographer Don Oberdorfer to “identify his single proudest accomplishment”. Senator Mansfield’s answer was: “Saving Flathead Lake”.

In July of 1943, then young Congressman Mike Mansfield wrote to President Franklin Roosevelt what he considered “the most important letter I have ever written in my life”. His letter was in opposition to efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bonneville Power Administration to raise the level of Flathead Lake by 17 feet by 1945 and eventually by 37 feet — destroying communities in the valley in order to generate more power in a time of war. Where I now sit would be under 20 feet of water had the argument and efforts of the young Congressman been less compelling.

Although this is but one of many accomplishments by Montana’s greatest statesman, his legacy — “saving Flathead Lake” — demands our continuing attention. In particular, the clean water that drives economic activity and quality of life in the Flathead watershed remains continually under threat given the ongoing risk of a train derailment along the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.

Damage resulting from train derailments is much in the news — most recently the derailments in Paradise, Ohio and into the Yellowstone River in Montana. There were 1,049 reported derailments in 2022 in the U.S. The 12,500 derailments over the past decade include 136 derailments with 335 train cars leaking hazardous materials — pollution, fires, and deaths. The 16 tanker cars derailing along Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge in 2016 spilled and ignited 42,000 gallons of Bakken crude oil. Ten years ago in Lac-Megantic, Canada, 47 people died when railway cars carrying crude oil derailed.

The derailment of carloads of crude oil or toxic chemicals into the pristine waters of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River would be an epic disaster to our environment, the economy, and the quality of life — the reason individuals and businesses choose to be here. This ever-present, if remote, risk can be reduced if ALL possible steps to prevent a derailment are taken by BNSF and by federal and state authorities with regulatory responsibilities. BNSF and the railway industry have enormous financial and lobbying power. We need statesmen, following Sen. Mansfield’s lead, with the courage to confront that power.

I pose this question to Montana’s U.S. senators, U.S. representatives, and to our governor and state legislators: “Have YOU assessed the risk and done all in your power to prevent a BNSF derailment, and possible disaster to the quality of life and economic interests of those living in and visiting the Flathead watershed — a national treasure?” Possible actions include speed enforcement, avalanche sheds, crew size, train length, trackside detectors, emergency response preparation, and notice of hazardous freight to local authorities.

Please state for the public record, and for your fellow Montanans, action you have taken to see that ALL possible (and reasonable) measures have been taken to protect the Flathead’s priceless waters from a possible derailment along the Middle Fork of the Flathead.

Sen. Mansfield was a rare leader and statesman. Others must act to see that Sen. Mansfield’s legacy of “Saving Flathead Lake” continues. I’m fortunate to have spent time in the Flathead watershed for the past 70+ years. Let’s keep protecting the treasure Mike Mansfield left to us all.