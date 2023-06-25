Daniel Ellsberg died June 16, aged 92. He was widely revered as a patriotic and courageous American who had tried to steer the United States out of Vietnam by leaking the Pentagon Papers to some 17 newspapers in 1971. The Pentagon Papers were a 7,000-page study, commissioned by the Defense Department in 1968, which included evidence of American war-crimes in Vietnam, and concluded that the U.S. could not ever win that war.

This information the government did not want the American public to know.

All wars are failures of diplomacy and involve war crimes, and, as Jeannette Rankin said, “You can no more win a war than you can win an earthquake.” But, even in the conventional sense, the Vietnam war was criminal, immoral and a foreign policy mistake, as Korea was before it, and Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya after it.

After the Pentagon Papers were published, most prominently in the New York Times, The Boston Globe, and the Washington Post, Nixon and Kissinger over-reacted by founding and directing “the plumbers,” a group of men willing to break the law by breaking into Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office and later the Democratic National Committee’s office in the Watergate. The actions of the plumbers led to Ellsberg being acquitted on espionage charges and, ultimately, to Nixon’s resignation.

The newspapers won their “prior restraint” case before the Supreme Court, whereby the government tried to prevent publication of the Pentagon Papers. This win reinforced our freedom to publish and say things which the government might not like, and without reporters disclosing their sources of information.

The war in Vietnam, however, dragged on until 1975, causing years more of needless suffering and death. Maybe invading other countries is a bad idea? Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is criminal and immoral, but also a dumb move unlikely to redound to the benefit of Russia. How can we, in our country, avoid making that kind of mistake again?

In order to resist the familiar “war fever,” we have to be able to look at our government with a critical eye. Is our security genuinely threatened? Is the enemy scaling the ramparts? Or are our young people being sent to fight and be killed or wounded because of something which may or may not have happened somewhere (get out the atlas) for reasons we know nothing about beyond what the government is telling us?

We know today that events in the Gulf of Tonkin did not happen as the government said they did in 1964. We know now that the testimony about “Babies in Kuwait being thrown out of incubators” was false. We now know that there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003.

We are aided in our efforts to be responsible, aware, and active citizens by whistleblowers, like Ellsberg, who tell us things the government does not want us to know. We have present day whistleblowers like Thomas Drake, John Kiriakou, Reality Winner, Karen Kwiatkowski, William Binney, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and Julian Assange. They all paid a price and some of them are still enduring retribution. Assange is one whom we must stop persecuting and prosecuting. All journalists need to have the right to solicit and receive information from classified sources. If reporters are not allowed to publish without disclosing their sources, no reporter in this country will be free to publish and we, as a people, will no longer have freedom of speech (Article one of The Bill of Rights). We will not, then, be able to think clearly and find out for ourselves if our government is lying, spying on us, or conducting secret aggressive actions.