Mental health affects every aspect of our lives — our relationships, our jobs, and our overall well-being. Unfortunately, millions of individuals battle with their mental health every day. In Montana alone, 44,000 adults are living with a serious mental illness.

Whether someone experiences frequent panic attacks or struggles to get out of bed in the morning, mental illnesses impact everyone differently. But either way, the symptoms are often extremely debilitating. Patients rely on access to the proper medications and treatments to manage their condition. This medical access is simply non-negotiable — people’s lives depend on it.

But that hasn’t stopped certain health care companies from threatening that very access, restricting treatment options and jeopardizing the well-being of our most vulnerable. The businesses responsible? Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs for short.

PBMs are health care middlemen who oversee the administration of patients’ prescription drug plans. They are responsible for developing and maintaining formularies, contracting with pharmacies and negotiating discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers. While PBMs claim to help lower drug costs and improve medication access, the reality is quite the opposite. They create problems for patients rather than solve them.

For instance, the "savings” PBMs extract from drug manufacturers rarely trickle down to patients. PBMs start by negotiating with drug manufacturers to get a discounted price on a medication. But the lack of transparency in the process from drug manufacturer to pharmacy counter makes it easy for PBMs to get away with holding these extra savings for themselves rather than passing the discounts onto patients as expected.

Moreover, PBMs often rig their formularies to cover certain medications while neglecting to cover a variety of alternatives. This underhanded business practice often forces patients to take medicines that may not be the best treatment for their individual needs. As a result, patients often choose to delay paying for their treatment, or abandon their prescription regimens entirely if the suggested medication isn’t covered. And that can lead to dangerous or deadly mental health outcomes.

Essentially, PBMs prioritize profits over patient care. I’ve witnessed firsthand how these intermediaries continue to hurt and rob patients of their access to medications in my role as the executive director of Mental Health America of Montana. Our organization supports individuals in mental health recovery and seeks to provide resources to those struggling, such as programs, helplines and prescription assistance programs. Additionally, we advocate and educate on behalf of those struggling with mental illnesses to bring awareness to lawmakers who have the power to make decisions on topics that impact patients, such as PBM issues. A more recent example of legislation targeting PBMs is the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Co-pays Act.

Four House members introduced the HELP Co-pays Act to protect patients from harmful PBM efforts to increase out-of-pocket drug costs. We hope this bipartisan legislation will bring more transparency to PBMs’ actions and hold these groups accountable for the way they hurt vulnerable patient groups. This legislation is a significant step toward fixing our health care system, but we need to do more to prioritize patients’ health care.

Montanans living with mental illnesses have enough challenges to overcome — accessing their medications shouldn’t be one of them. We should be making an active effort to ease patients’ hardships rather than empowering PBMs to make things more difficult. We urge our lawmakers to hold these middlemen accountable for their lack of transparency and the quality of care they take away from patients.