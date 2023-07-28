We work in a counter-intuitive place. They are lands that are graced with beauty and wildness. It is a landscape that many dream of, and few are lucky enough to spend time in. In essence, we are part of a vast bucket list for many people. Yet within the confines of Montana and Idaho, we are decomposing with the ignorance that fears wildness.

There remain people who live in fear of wildness in its many forms. Some fly flags to show their Americanism to all, while others conspire to destroy wildness so they assuage their personal fears and inadequacies.

Such people are trappers, trophy hunters, ranchers, and those who continue to push the myths that wolves and grizzlies must be feared and that all predator species must be removed.

Social media today is the cancer that feeds them such nonsense. They follow other trappers, listen to the NRA and groups like the Foundation for Wildlife Management and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, and are fed a steady stream of misinformation. Lust for killing and creating anger against those of us who clearly understand the genocide they are using against wildlife builds their anger and commitment.

Why is it that so many people flock to Yellowstone from the world over to glimpse a wolf or a bear? As one woman told me, seeing a grizzly “brought her to tears and was a moment she will never forget.” Yet others see the bear and want to destroy it for bragging rights.

The opposition has succeeded in tying the killing of wolves with supporting ranchers — the very people that are on the federal dole and are given the “privilege,” not the right, to graze on public lands. But in a small town, that rancher is your neighbor.

In rural America, the lack of educational opportunities in schools and wildlife interactions honed by fear, drive irrational fear of wolves and grizzlies. It is this lack of broader experience, and pressure to conform to local norms, that drive this fear. It is a mentality carved from generations before, that predators must die.

In both Montana and Idaho, our governors are the front line of support for slaughter. In Idaho, it is not killing. It is full-blown slaughter. Yet, at its core, it is immense cruelty. In Montana, we are set to meet on August 17th to determine how many wolves will die in the coming year. The hearing will come before a Fish and Wildlife Commission hand-picked by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

They may cut the trapping on the Yellowstone border, or they may increase it. But for most of the state, they will allow a slaughter with no regard to the pain and suffering they are putting wildlife through. They must be forced to understand this before it is too late.

The trappers will be there in force, but behind the scenes, it will be the NRA and other trophy-hunting groups that will push and power the decision, with many in the Game and Fish Department trappers themselves.

Like Covid, this is a sickness that must be stopped. Sadly, there is no vaccine. To stop this nightmare, we must educate people that refuse education, we must destroy the myths that people accept at face value, and we must start a fire of compassion for all wildlife so that people’s actions in a time of change, do not destroy the wildlife we have left.

In more than 30 years in conservation, I never imagined we would go backward, but progress equates to fear in those who choose to never grow. Grow we must, and wildlife is the heartbeat of all that is wild and, to me, sacred, and clearly to you also.

Come to the meeting on the 17th, share our sermon, and help us grow by becoming a member; your donation is matched 100 percent. Come to the Game and Fish hearing and be counted. Make it clear trapping has no place in modern Montana or Idaho.

Finally, never fear those who refuse to evolve.

More than anything, educate your neighbors and let your voice be heard. Our fight is just, and history will show that it is vital to protect these beautiful animals that only ask for co-existence and to be free from suffering.

In the end we must simply, BE BOLD!

Stephen Capra is Executive Director of Bold Visions Conservation, Bvconservation.org