It was heartening to hear our mayor, Jordan Hess’s call for a state of emergency regarding houselessness and lack of shelter for the hundreds of people without homes in Missoula.

It is not only a state of emergency, it is a crisis of humanity — a crisis of community. It would be accurate to call it a state- and community-caused emergency that has put us in this untenable position. Not only has the city of Missoula and state of Montana not taken steps in the last several years to make sure that housing costs remain affordable and ensure adequate low- income housing, but we can also look to our state Legislature over the past several years which haas gutted state-wide mental health care and addiction treatment programs, causing vulnerable people to lose housing.

Ten years ago, we had a thriving mental health care system that provided case management — which is the most essential service for people with serious mental illness to support them in remaining stable and in helping people maintain housing. Now, with drastic cuts to case management, people living with serious mental illness are on their own and without the services they need to remain stable, resulting in loss of housing.

It is tempting to look away from homeless people, but how can we? They are our children, our parents, our siblings. They are veterans who have been traumatized, they are women and children fleeing abusive relationships, they are transgender youth who have been kicked out of their homes, they are survivors of abuse and trauma, they are people with serious mental illness and addictions (which is a mental health issue) and they are simply people who don’t have enough money to afford housing. No one wants to be homeless. No one should have to be homeless.

As a mental health counselor who has worked with low income and houseless people, I have had the privilege to work with some of the most amazing and resilient individuals-people who have survived more injustices and sorrows than many of us could live with. Go talk with a homeless person in our community and learn how they came to be unhoused. Hear their stories and see their humanity. And recognize them for who they are; members of our community, not unlike you or me.

Although a state of emergency will allow for services in the future, it does nothing presently to help the hundreds in need. At the same moment that this emergency has been called, the city just passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to camp in public parks, without providing any options for another place for people to move. If this is an emergency — which it is — how can we not address this essential need immediately? We cannot keep forcing people to move and offer no safe place to go. It is not humane, it is not ethical, and it is not reflective of the Missoula I know and love.

There is no good reason that we as a community can not come up with safe shelter for people to live temporarily until we have more permanent housing solutions — which is ultimately what we need. If we can find millions of dollars to revamp the new downtown bridge, and another dozen projects, I am confident we can come up with enough money to provide shelter for people until we can provide long-term affordable housing. Please call your City Council people and state legislators and tell them to put the community’s money where it needs to be — with providing shelter for the most vulnerable members of our community.