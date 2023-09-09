Recently released suicide statistics for Montana have hit us hard. According to the Centers for Disease Control’s “State of the States” report, Montana’s suicide rate is the second-highest in the nation, with one of the largest increases in the country over the past decade. Behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a community of friends and coworkers, all of whom are deeply affected when someone dies by suicide.

While the numbers paint a distressing picture, we’re also heartened by some encouraging news in Missoula County. Through the ongoing efforts of Project Tomorrow Montana — a collaboration led by United Way of Missoula County and the Missoula City-County Health Department — we are making progress. While even one suicide is too many, the most recent available data shows total suicides in our county are significantly below the rest of the state. In 2021, the last full year for which statistics are available, Missoula County’s average suicide rate was 21.3 suicides per 100,000 people, dramatically below the Montana average of 32 per 100,000.

In 2022, there were no youth suicides in our county. This is testament to the effectiveness of targeted prevention measures, especially within our schools.

Project Tomorrow has trained thousands of Missoulians in suicide prevention — more than 550 last year alone — and distributed thousands of free gun locks — more than 600 last year alone. We were instrumental in securing a national 988 suicide prevention hotline call center in Missoula, which now has the highest answer rate in the nation, at almost 97%. This is so important, because a high level of help-seeking is a national benchmark of success in preventing suicide.

Despite these hopeful statistics, there is still much work to be done. We are more committed than ever to Project Tomorrow’s proactive, comprehensive approach; one that recognizes the complex factors that contribute to suicide. Our ongoing efforts include expanding mental health services, fostering educational programs, promoting community forums designed to remove the stigma around mental health issues, and offering immediate crisis intervention resources. By pooling our expertise and resources, we create a blanket of care that can catch those in freefall.

During Suicide Prevention Week September 7-14, Project Tomorrow is sponsoring more than a dozen public events with our many county-wide partners. These include training for everyday Missoulians in how to recognize the signs of suicide in our family members, friends and colleagues, and how to reach out a hand of help and hope to them. A full list of events can be found at ProjectTomorrowMT.org.

Community members can contribute to our efforts throughout the year in the following ways:

1. Talk about mental health: Open conversations can help remove stigma and encourage people to seek help.

2. Educate yourself and others: Take part in Project Tomorrow training sessions and community forums.

3. Volunteer: Your time can make a substantial difference.

4. Donate: Support our work through financial contributions aimed at evidence-based prevention programs.

Together, we can offer more than condolences; we can offer hope and real change. Preventing suicide is everybody’s business. Please join us in making it yours.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, contact the Montana Suicide Prevention/Mental Health Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or text MT to 741-741 for free help, 24/7.