The Blackfoot River courses through one of the most richly storied and ecologically productive regions in the country. The river embodies Montana’s outdoor heritage, rooted in special places to hunt, fish and explore. My husband, John Herzer, and I have owned and operated Blackfoot River Outfitters in Missoula for 30 years. The river isn’t just our business’s namesake; it’s the heart and soul of our family. John and I fished the Blackfoot in the early 90s when most people thought it was “dead” due to mining contamination and a lackluster fisheries management plan. We watched the revival of the river over the past 30 years to the glory days Norman Maclean wrote about in “A River Runs Through It.” Our children grew up fishing, floating and camping on this river and we would hate to see it threatened again.
The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) offers hope, aiming to safeguard this cherished resource for future generations. For two decades, a diverse coalition has rallied behind the BCSA. On June 22, Senator Jon Tester marked a pivotal moment by reintroducing this act.
The Blackfoot watershed — teeming with thriving fish and wildlife habitats and an economy centered around timber and outdoor recreation — demands protection. The Grizzly Basin and the North Fork of the Blackfoot represent some of the last pristine territories in Montana.
We commend Senator Tester for his unwavering support for the BCSA. We now call on Senator Daines to endorse this bipartisan effort, ensuring Montana’s landscapes thrive for generations.