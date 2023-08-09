Once upon a time in Montana and America, approximately half a century ago, we looked forward to summers — to enjoy. Now summers are a season to endure.

Half a century ago the mornings were crisp if not sometimes downright cold when I delivered the morning newspaper. Hardly anybody in Montana had air conditioners. Windows were flung open in the morning to be shut by mid morning only to be flung back open the next morning. We all slept well with nothing more than a couple of fans.

Summers of yesterday needed light coats, sweaters and sweat shirts for mornings and evenings. When you woke up while camping or sleeping outside with friends, you frequently got downright chilled and shivered in your sleeping bags.

It was not unheard of for July 4th fireworks exploding during light snow showers in northwest Montana. Cherry seasons in the Flathead area are much earlier — by weeks — than they were half a century ago.

While we periodically would smell forest fire smoke, it never shut down businesses and schools, forcing us inside for days or weeks at at time. Mountains are now blotted out by smoke for weeks at a time.

Fires used to be reported in acres; now they are in square miles. Fire seasons used to be a few months — now they are year round. College kids and recent graduates of high school comprised most of the part time wild fire crews in Montana and throughout the nation. We would put the summer forest fires out and head off to college.

I was one of those college kids, working for the Forest Service (Flathead, Gallatin and Bitterroot Districts ) as a ground pounder and aerial observer from 1976–1980. I seldom received overtime or hazard pay as there weren’t that many fires. The Gallatin Forest was referred to as an asbestos forest by the smokejumpers stationed in West Yellowstone, as it never burned.

Wild fire fighters are now needed year round and are permanent employees — well trained and often worked to exhaustion fighting fires throughout the country. The air support required to fight fires is bigger than most countries Air Forces.

Glaciers in Glacier Park actually existed half a century ago. Now they’re mostly gone. These glaciers are (were) left over from the last Ice Age that ended more than 10,000 years ago. What took centuries or eons to create were wiped out in a few decades.

Long term heat waves were rare in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. Now they are frequent and go on and on. You needed to be tough and immune to cold water when swimming in Montana and the Pacific Northwest half a century ago. Now lakes, rivers and ponds are increasingly lukewarm and subject to algae blooms that can kill us and our dogs.

Fishing, floating and boating seasons are often curtailed due to inadequate water levels in our lakes and rivers. Waters are too warm for fish and aquatic life. Rather than doing something about such, we act like our elected leaders — we complain and whine — always expecting someone else to correct or address these problems. Even worse, many deny such problems even exist.

I could go on and on describing the world we “baby boomers” are leaving our children and grandchildren. While you get my drift, few will acknowledge or attempt to change. We sit in our air conditioned houses, watching our big screen TVs and be guided by Alfred E. Neuman’s “What, me worry?" motto.

But perhaps the closing lyrics from a song from our youth might make you think about what we had — and then destroyed.

“Ah, you tell me over and over and over again my friend/Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction”.