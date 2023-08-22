Our public lands managers at the Lolo National Forest are working for solutions to two very big problems. One is the decades of young tree ingrowth that has resulted in unnaturally overstocked stands. Another is protecting the public that lives near the national forest within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). This volatile situation has been the focus of several projects being planned on the Lolo that will help to reduce wildfire risks, improve the health and resiliency of the forest, and create a safer environment for the those who live in or near the forest.

Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton has called on all districts within the national forest to develop projects that focus on thinning dense stands of tinder dry timber in and around the WUI, create safe travel routes for ingress and egress to private lands, and also to improve forest health.

One such effort is the Superior North Project, which is truly a good example of the need to thin overstocked forests and to lessen the wildfire risk to the property owners who live on the routes into this area. The project area covers approximately 44,000 acres and lies between St. Regis and Superior and north of Interstate 90.

Currently over half of the stands of timber in the area are moderate to high risk of insect infestation and catastrophic wildfire. The purpose of the project is threefold. First, it will reduce forest fuels to lessen wildfire intensity and severity. Second, it will restore resilient vegetative conditions that are more resistant to insects, disease, and wildfire. And finally, it will provide wood products to local sawmills to enhance local and regional economies. The project will also provide the side benefits of creating more forage for the deer and elk that use this area as winter range.

A stark reminder of what can happen to this area is visible when one looks across I-90 and the Clark Fork River from the project area to the Sunrise fire area that burned in 2017. The Sunrise fire started high on the ridge where Montana borders Idaho, and because of strong downslope winds, the fire burned several miles downhill nearly to the I-90 freeway and threatened dozens of homes.

Similar conditions exist in the Superior North’s project planning area, but fortunately the Lolo’s Superior District is seeking to be proactive in reducing the risk of a future disaster. The focus of the project is to rapidly reduce heavy fuels by thinning to remove the understory trees and retain the older fire-resistant Ponderosa pine and western larch. The need to quickly manage this area has been recognized by the U.S. Forest Service’s Washington Office, which has granted an Emergency Action Determination that will more quickly move the project through the planning process.

Wildfires in the Lolo National Forest can’t all be prevented, but their severity and damage to people and property can be mitigated by taking aggressive actions to reduce the risks. This can be accomplished through the Superior North Project and other projects the national forest will be seeking to implement.

We encourage the public to get engaged with the good work that is being planned on the Lolo National Forest and take the time to submit supportive comments for the Superior North Project. Comments on the Superior North Draft Environmental Analysis are currently being accepted through September 7th.