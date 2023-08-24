This is not the first time that Ukraine and its people have had to defend and choose the right to the existence of their own principles.

For the past four centuries, the Ukrainian people as a nation have suffered from the imperial ambitions of Russian leaders seeking to subjugate Ukrainian statehood; to destroy cultural mores, traditions and language. For centuries, Ukrainian lands were under the occupation of one or another Russian power: the monarch Russian Empire, Bolsheviks and communists, and now attempts by Vladimir Putin's totalitarian regime.

The First World War brought Europe not only the destruction of its cities, but also the fall of the great continental empires: German, Russian, Ottoman, and Austro-Hungarian. After the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II abdicated in 1917, Ukraine for the first time loudly and officially announced the need to gain its own autonomy. At the beginning of 1918, Ukraine advocated for the creation of an independent state, within its own territory, apart from the control of the Russian government. Unfortunately, during the following years, despite the military resistance of the Ukrainian army and the heroism of Ukrainian defenders, Russia, led by the Bolsheviks and communists, occupied the territory of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people had to wait for 70 long years to finally regain independence in 1991 after the fall of another Russian empire — the Soviet Union. The independence of Ukraine and the right of the Ukrainian people to independently decide their fate has been recognized by all countries of the world, including Russia.

During the 32 years of its independence, Ukraine declared its further development exclusively on the basic principles of democracy, the rule of law, recognition and observance of human rights, following a distinctly European course of development. In recent decades, Ukraine has worked side by side with the United States to build a new state, based on the democratic traditions and principles that have been the bedrock of American society for centuries.

The United States followed a similar path of defending the right to its own independence from the British Empire. 250 years ago, Americans created a chance to build a prosperous and developed country. Americans then fought, and won, their right to self-determination. For Ukraine, today’s events are the same — its own war for independence. Ukraine is more united and coherent than ever against the external enemy. With the support of allies, it can permanently put an end to Russia's imperial ambitions and fascist rhetoric regarding the subjugation of the Ukrainian people and their destruction of the nation as a whole.

Now the war is taking place across the ocean and it seems that it is somewhere far away. Far from American borders. In fact, Russia is not only trying to cut off Ukraine's future, it is trying to change the entire world order. The philosophy of the aggressor country is based on the principle: whoever is stronger can do as they please. Ukraine's defeat in the war, which began back in 2014, can set a terrible precedent on the world — the subjugation of the weak by the strong and the formation of new colonies in the 21st century. This dynamic would unequivocally reject the very foundation of American democracy. Today Russians are declaring the return of Ukrainian lands to their empire, and tomorrow they may ask about the return of Alaska to them.