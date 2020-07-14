3 requests of Missoula leadership to make health policies more effective

As a resident of Missoula County and an owner of a restaurant downtown, I am calling on the Missoula County Commissioners, Missoula City Council, the mayor and the health department to take a more holistic approach in addressing COVID-19.
Despite a strong initial response and encouraging signs of flattening the curve in Montana, we are facing a surge of cases both in the county and the state; a fact most in the county are well aware of. Yet, instead of leveraging strategies that worked initially and layering those on top of new regulations (such as mandatory mask requirements), our leaders have resorted to a feel-good measure aimed at checking a political box.
I have three requests of our leadership to ensure our community remains safe and that Montana is at least available for Montanans this year.
1. The current mask order is a step in the right direction but stops well short of placing any meaningful enforcement around wearing masks in public indoor places. Instead, the focus of the health department and city council is to place the burden of enforcement on business owners under a "complaint-based system." Comments from the health department stating that this is similar to a "no shirt, no shoes, no service" regulation are tone deaf and ignore the national conversation taking place around masks in public places. If our leadership is serious about this, a fine should be instituted and enforceable by the police so that this measure has some real teeth. This is a strategy that is being enacted by many resort and destination towns across the country. Otherwise, how serious can we be if our answer to the pandemic is to have service workers enforce mask requirements and ultimately de-escalate the types of tense situations that we've seen in other states?
2. Please reinstate the two week quarantine on out-of-state visitors. Several comments made by Cindy Farr and Ellen Leahy have centered around "community spread" and that the virus is already here, downplaying the effect that out-of-state visitors are having on the spread. While this may be true, it feels disingenuous to argue that the influx of tourists has not had an effect on our current situation. I have seen cars in town from 36 different states in the last two weeks and coupled with the lax mask requirements, this makes myself and many other Missoulians uncomfortable trying to enjoy our own town. Optimistically, the new mask measure will help mitigate the current local surge in cases, but with different responses taking place on a county and state level across the country, we will continuously be at the mercy of our neighbors' responsible behavior — or lack thereof.
3. If we are really serious about masks, remove the silly exceptions that were lobbied into the regulation. Right now, not wearing a mask in the gym is one of the current permitted exceptions. Initially, gyms were considered one of the highest-risk locations to contract the COVID-19 virus, now it's one of the only places in the county where they aren't required?
In conclusion, I'd ask our leadership to consider these additional measures to truly make the indoor mask policy effective. Otherwise, Missoulians should not expect this to keep you safe or bring your community back any sooner.
Tucker McDonald is an East Missoula resident and downtown business owner.
