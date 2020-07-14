3 requests of Missoula leadership to make health policies more effective

Despite a strong initial response and encouraging signs of flattening the curve in Montana, we are facing a surge of cases both in the county and the state; a fact most in the county are well aware of. Yet, instead of leveraging strategies that worked initially and layering those on top of new regulations (such as mandatory mask requirements), our leaders have resorted to a feel-good measure aimed at checking a political box.

1. The current mask order is a step in the right direction but stops well short of placing any meaningful enforcement around wearing masks in public indoor places. Instead, the focus of the health department and city council is to place the burden of enforcement on business owners under a "complaint-based system." Comments from the health department stating that this is similar to a "no shirt, no shoes, no service" regulation are tone deaf and ignore the national conversation taking place around masks in public places. If our leadership is serious about this, a fine should be instituted and enforceable by the police so that this measure has some real teeth. This is a strategy that is being enacted by many resort and destination towns across the country. Otherwise, how serious can we be if our answer to the pandemic is to have service workers enforce mask requirements and ultimately de-escalate the types of tense situations that we've seen in other states?