A ban on hydraulic fracturing? No fracking way

America's energy renaissance has meant more work for geologists, engineers, truck drivers and pipe-welders. It means more work for waiters, hotel staff, mechanics and barbers. An economic revitalization has taken place in struggling parts of the country where businesses specifically cite cheap, plentiful natural gas as the reason for locating there. A fracking ban would wipe those economic gains away.

And let's not forget the hundreds of millions of Americans who rely on affordable, reliable power. As families pump more heat into their homes in the winter, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that February natural gas prices are the lowest they've been in 20 years.

In effect, the shale gas boom is acting like a tax cut, putting more money back in families' wallets. The Council of Economic Advisers recently found that the shale boom saves U.S. consumers nearly $203 billion annually — about $2,500 for a family of four.

Alternatively, prohibiting domestic development would serve as a massive tax hike. And it would not just harm families at the pump and at the meter, but for all the goods and services they buy. America's poorest families would be hit hardest because they spend a higher percentage of their budget on energy bills.