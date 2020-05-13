A big thank-you to Montana's licensed child care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Montana continues to deal with the COVID-19 virus and build a new normal for our state, it is inspiring to see how everyone is pulling together to protect the vulnerable, support local business and keep our communities connected. Montanans know we work better when we work together, and there is always something we can do, no matter how small, to help someone else during this challenging time.

We are also committed to honoring the essential workers who are busy every day making sure we all have access to the health care, food and other services we need. It is a big responsibility and we want to offer our unconditional support and thanks.

This includes Montana’s many licensed child care providers who are not only essential workers themselves but are providing vital support for their fellow essential workers across the state.

Doctors, nurses, social workers, grocery store clerks, police officers, garbagemen and many more who are doing everything from saving lives, to keeping the store shelves stocked to protecting our streets, would not be able to do what they do unless they had access to high-quality child care.