A call to action: Protect yourself and others from coronavirus

During fire season we make sure the areas around our homes and property are free from as much combustible material as possible. Fighting viruses during viral season is no different. You want to prevent the virus from getting a foothold in the first place. Wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, wipe down surfaces that could harbor the virus, cough or sneeze into your elbow, and avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth. Since schools put a lot of combustible fuel all in one place, school closures are one of the most important prevention measures being undertaken.

Once a fire breaks out, it is all-hands-on-deck time. All resources are directed at the front line of the fire to keep it from spreading. To combat COVID-19, we use the principles of self-isolation and quarantine to confine the virus and keep it from spreading, and send in health-care professionals.

Our current challenge with fighting COVID-19 is that we can’t see the edge of the fire line. Due to the nature of the virus having a five to seven-day incubation period before symptoms present, and not having enough testing kits to test asymptomatic individuals, many of us may have the virus and may be spreading it while appearing well. Once someone comes down with the virus, we are now finally able to visualize where the fire line was five to seven days previous, but we can’t tell where it may have spread. Right now, we need to assume that the fire could be anywhere. However, this does not mean we are powerless. There are a lot of things we can do.