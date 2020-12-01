A clarion call to work together

The Carlsons (Missoulian, Nov. 24) believe the Nov. 3, election was a “clarion call” to oppose the agenda of the Biden administration. They urge their readers to “help prevent the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning” and to challenge “this socialistic administration.”

I agree that the 2020 election is a clarion call — but it is a call to respect and work with one another. The 1620 Mayflower Compact sought equity in laws enacted by all the people for the general good — an agreement to work together. Let’s do it!

Unfounded accusations have a long and unpleasant history. Joseph McCarthy of the '40s and '50s comes to mind, as does Joseph Goebbels of World War II. Few of the 80 million voting for Joe Biden consider themselves socialists. Likewise, few of the 74 million voting for Donald Trump are fascists. Name-calling gets us nowhere. The vast majority of Americans recognize the strength of an effectively regulated market system and strong public programs in areas (e.g. health care) where markets don’t work.