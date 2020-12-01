A clarion call to work together

The Carlsons (Missoulian, Nov. 24) believe the Nov. 3, election was a “clarion call” to oppose the agenda of the Biden administration. They urge their readers to “help prevent the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning” and to challenge “this socialistic administration.”
I agree that the 2020 election is a clarion call — but it is a call to respect and work with one another. The 1620 Mayflower Compact sought equity in laws enacted by all the people for the general good — an agreement to work together. Let’s do it!
Unfounded accusations have a long and unpleasant history. Joseph McCarthy of the '40s and '50s comes to mind, as does Joseph Goebbels of World War II. Few of the 80 million voting for Joe Biden consider themselves socialists. Likewise, few of the 74 million voting for Donald Trump are fascists. Name-calling gets us nowhere. The vast majority of Americans recognize the strength of an effectively regulated market system and strong public programs in areas (e.g. health care) where markets don’t work.
What so threatens the Carlsons and others? Employment grew under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump — by 15.6 million jobs in the last seven years of Obama’s presidency and a further 6.8 million in Trump’s first three years. Obama inherited a financial and economic crisis and turned it around. Trump inherited a growing economy and growth continued (with little change in pace) to the end of 2019. Both had accomplishments. Both left much to do.
Economic inequality worsened under both. The wealthy benefited as the Dow Jones index rose by 119% under Obama and 45% in Trump’s first three years. Stock markets continue to rise in 2020 as COVID-19 destroys millions of jobs.
Both Democrats and Republicans need a healthy economy with benefits fairly distributed for our democracy to flourish. We need to work together on this.
It is a fact that countries with strong democracies, market economies and individual freedom, have public services we lack. We too can afford quality public education (including universal education for ages 4 and 5), health care for all, affordable universities and child care, “transition” support when jobs are lost, social justice, enhanced voter registration, sound infrastructure, and a more equal distribution of income and wealth. Joe Biden’s supporters see merit in working to develop such programs. It will be hard; change is never easy. For success, President-elect Biden must work with, and listen to, those opposing his policies.
Rather than calling on fellow Americans to oppose the agenda of the president-elect, the Carlsons and their followers should be proactive and make clear the grounds on which they oppose programs, such as those above, and offer better solutions. We are a creative and wealthy country but we are not a cohesive or healthy country; polarizing discourse and unsupported assertions get us nowhere.
Based on their employment histories, it is likely that the Carlsons have benefited from public pension and health care plans. I, too, have benefited from such. We are more fortunate than many. Those supporting President-elect Biden see purpose is leveling the playing field for all through a more equitable and just society, including the provision of quality public services.
Guns determined who dominated when the Mayfair landed, and in succeeding centuries. This is no longer the way forward. The clarion call is to work together. Only together can we achieve President Roosevelt’s goal of “freedom from want and fear”.
Roger S. Smith, a retired economist, lives on the shores of Flathead Lake
