A fighting chance to stop school shootings

But there is a different approach. 20 states, including some parts of Montana, currently allow teachers and staff to carry concealed guns to varying degrees on school property, so we don’t need to guess about how safe these schools are. Some states have had these rules for decades. In recent decades, only California and Rhode Island have moved to be more restrictive. The Crime Prevention Research Center, of which I am the executive director, looked at all the school shootings of any type in the United States from 2000 through 2018.

During these years, Utah, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and parts of Oregon allowed all permitted teachers and staff to carry, without any additional training requirements. Other states leave it to the discretion of the local superintendent or school board. As of December 2018, teachers carried in more than 30% of Texas school districts. Ohio teachers were carrying in over 200 school districts.

Carrying in a school is no different than in a grocery store or restaurant. Nineteen million Americans have concealed handgun permits. Nobody knows whether the person next to them might have a gun, unless it is needed.