A level playing field in election campaign spending can win

Do you ever wonder where we would be today if, nine years ago, our Congress and state legislatures had provided an even playing field in campaign spending?
Here are the words of our 2012 voters who passed Montana’s Citizens Initiative 166, with 74.9% in favor, including a majority in every county:
“... the people of Montana establish that there should be a level playing field in campaign spending, in part by prohibiting corporate campaign contributions and expenditures and by limiting political spending in elections. Further, Montana’s congressional delegation is charged with proposing a joint resolution offering an amendment to the United States Constitution establishing that corporations are not human beings entitled to constitutional rights... The members of the Montana legislature, if given the opportunity, are charged with ratifying any amendment to the United States constitution that is consistent with the policy of the state of Montana.”
Would we now be less divided?
Would we be in a better position to provide for our people and support our small businesses, ranchers and farmers through times of stress like these if $14 billion hadn’t been used to double 2016’s national election spending?
The desire to control campaign spending crosses state and party lines. In 2020, three “red” towns in Ohio and Wisconsin passed resolutions with margins from 78-84%. Around the nation, 678 local and state resolutions have called for a constitutional amendment to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, ending money as speech and corporations’ use of human constitutional rights.
What will it take to make it happen? What can you do?
- Our state legislatures need to call on Congress to pass the amendment so that state legislatures can ratify it.
You can tell our Montana House members to support the 2021 House Resolution that calls on the U.S. Congress to pass the amendment. In 2019, bipartisan HR2 almost succeeded (49-51).
- Our legislators need to protect our remaining campaign finance laws, the Disclose Act and the independence of the Commissioner on Political Practices, which enforces them.
You can join our Action Alert to make sure these are not weakened.
- Our U.S. Congress needs to introduce HJR 48, the We the People Amendment, in the Senate and to co-sponsor it in both houses. In the U.S. House, it already has 75 co-sponsors.
You can contact Senator Tester, who has a strong stance against Citizens United, and Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale, to tell them this is a bipartisan issue.
- Our towns need to step forward to spread the word.
You can stand in support of the mayor’s proclamation of “We the People Amendment Day” at the Jan. 25 Missoula City Council meeting on Zoom.
***
Why have Montanans fought for 100 years for a level playing field in campaign spending, starting in 1912 with the Citizens Initiative that passed the Montana Anti-Corruption Act? It’s because it sets the stage for an even playing field throughout our society!
Stop and imagine — every voice is heard. The biggest players aren’t above the rules. The judges don’t change the rules and don’t favor one team over the other. A spirit of fair competition gives resilience so you return from defeat by improving rather than blaming. You welcome competition so that you can learn from your competitors’ successes and then challenge them again. You have an incentive to help all your players succeed.
And above all, it engages the whole society so that it is harder to sow discord and divisiveness.
Montana is a leader in this effort, so let’s push forward together!
Sue Kirchmyer is chair of the Missoula chapter of the nonpartisan Montanans Move to Amend.