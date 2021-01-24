A level playing field in election campaign spending can win

Do you ever wonder where we would be today if, nine years ago, our Congress and state legislatures had provided an even playing field in campaign spending?

Here are the words of our 2012 voters who passed Montana’s Citizens Initiative 166, with 74.9% in favor, including a majority in every county:

“... the people of Montana establish that there should be a level playing field in campaign spending, in part by prohibiting corporate campaign contributions and expenditures and by limiting political spending in elections. Further, Montana’s congressional delegation is charged with proposing a joint resolution offering an amendment to the United States Constitution establishing that corporations are not human beings entitled to constitutional rights... The members of the Montana legislature, if given the opportunity, are charged with ratifying any amendment to the United States constitution that is consistent with the policy of the state of Montana.”

Would we now be less divided?

Would we be in a better position to provide for our people and support our small businesses, ranchers and farmers through times of stress like these if $14 billion hadn’t been used to double 2016’s national election spending?