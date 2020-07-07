× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is now 2020. We just celebrated the 244th anniversary of the United States’ independence from British rule. But this year more than most in recent history, America appears to be at a crossroads regarding the direction it will take.

To put it more succinctly, the people of America are at a crossroads, for a line in the sand has been drawn. Like it or not, each of us is being forced to make a choice. Therefore, which side of the line will you choose? Having just celebrated another Fourth of July holiday, let us recall a snapshot in American history.

The year was 1776 on a dark winter’s night in December. There was no moon to illuminate the surroundings or the small boat crossing the freezing waters. Lieutenants Madison and Monroe and General Washington crossed the Delaware while the weary troops on shore anticipated the eminent attack. Though tired, hungry and ragged, some even shoeless, they waited to receive their marching orders for the battle that was about to begin. They awaited the command to attack from General Henry Knox. To encourage the ragtag Continental Army, General Knox read the following words: