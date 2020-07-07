It is now 2020. We just celebrated the 244th anniversary of the United States’ independence from British rule. But this year more than most in recent history, America appears to be at a crossroads regarding the direction it will take.
To put it more succinctly, the people of America are at a crossroads, for a line in the sand has been drawn. Like it or not, each of us is being forced to make a choice. Therefore, which side of the line will you choose? Having just celebrated another Fourth of July holiday, let us recall a snapshot in American history.
The year was 1776 on a dark winter’s night in December. There was no moon to illuminate the surroundings or the small boat crossing the freezing waters. Lieutenants Madison and Monroe and General Washington crossed the Delaware while the weary troops on shore anticipated the eminent attack. Though tired, hungry and ragged, some even shoeless, they waited to receive their marching orders for the battle that was about to begin. They awaited the command to attack from General Henry Knox. To encourage the ragtag Continental Army, General Knox read the following words:
"These are the times that try men's souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly. It is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated."
Those words, written by patriot Thomas Paine, inspired the colonial troops to forge ahead against all odds. General Washington and his soldiers defeated the British and the Hessians in that famous Christmas Eve battle at Trenton, New Jersey. The colonists went on to victory allowing them to form a brand-new nation called the United States of America.
We are no longer at war with the British, but in 2020 we face an enemy that is as much or even possibly a greater threat to our republic. It is a cancer that has been allowed to grow within America and has the potential to destroy us. Yes, the America for which the Colonial Army fought is now in jeopardy.
We have witnessed the recent occupation of a street in Seattle, and scenes of violence in cities across America. Even our nation's Capitol has been subjected to the onslaught of radicals tearing down statues and advocating the destruction of our political system. In exchange for our liberties, they advocate extreme socialism and tyranny.
Every American, and certainly all elected officials, must take a stand. If we are going to have the freedom to celebrate another Independence Day, mayors and city councils in cities and towns across America must decide on which side of liberty they choose to stand. Every citizen must be prepared to address this reality.
We now have a choice between an America based on socialism, tyranny and anarchy, or an America based upon the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, freedom of religion and Christian principles, capitalism, and law and order. Yes, the line has been drawn. Upon which side of liberty will you choose to stand?
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
