A message of healing

Listen up! Montana is our home, and we love it. From the mountains to the prairies, from trout streams and lakes to sagebrush hills and big-sky grasslands, we praise its beauties and natural bounty. We are proud of our friendly cities and small towns, our Native American and cowboy cultures, our schools and great universities, and the hospitals and rural health care centers that dot our vast state.
I live on a homestead up the Blackfoot where some of my neighbors are Trump supporters, and some are survivalists, and some progressive Democrats. But if I need help in getting pulled out of a snowbank, or tending a sick horse, or fighting fire, or stopping poachers, I can call on anyone and they will lend me a hand. A good neighbor is a good neighbor. it doesn’t matter what your politics are, or your race or religion, the values we share are more vital than what drives us apart. This place is our common hearth, where we can warm ourselves in the shelter of community around fires of friendship.
Steve Bullock is one of us — a born and bred Montanan who has been working for decades to protect what we have and to help us go forward in difficult, divisive times. As governor, he has worked across party lines to expand Medicaid, bringing health care to 90,000 Montanans who previously could not afford it. He stood up to pharmaceutical companies to bring down prices of prescription drugs. And he helped save endangered rural hospitals. These nonpartisan acts have proven crucial to our health and welfare during the COVID-19 crisis that threatens every one of us. Bullock knows that pulling together is the only way we can serve our children and old folks and restore the urban and rural economies that support us.
Having done what he can as governor, Steve Bullock will now bring his message of unity and care to Washington, D.C., where our federal system seems paralyzed by greed, ambition and hate. In Washington, Bullock will continue to serve Montana’s interests in advancing education, broadening health care, fighting corruption and dark money and preserving the public lands that are Montana’s gift to the world. But he will also serve the nation’s interests with the generosity, intelligence and public service that have served our Last Best Place so well.
Let’s show the nation what good governance looks like. Let’s send our man Bullock to Washington and begin the work of healing a divided country!
Annick Smith is a longtime resident of a homestead ranch in the Blackfoot Valley. She was co-editor with William Kittredge of "The Last Best Place," a producer of the film "Heartland," and co-editor, with Susan O’Connor, of "Hearth: A Global Conversation on Community, Identity, and Place."
