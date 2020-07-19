A message of healing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Listen up! Montana is our home, and we love it. From the mountains to the prairies, from trout streams and lakes to sagebrush hills and big-sky grasslands, we praise its beauties and natural bounty. We are proud of our friendly cities and small towns, our Native American and cowboy cultures, our schools and great universities, and the hospitals and rural health care centers that dot our vast state.

I live on a homestead up the Blackfoot where some of my neighbors are Trump supporters, and some are survivalists, and some progressive Democrats. But if I need help in getting pulled out of a snowbank, or tending a sick horse, or fighting fire, or stopping poachers, I can call on anyone and they will lend me a hand. A good neighbor is a good neighbor. it doesn’t matter what your politics are, or your race or religion, the values we share are more vital than what drives us apart. This place is our common hearth, where we can warm ourselves in the shelter of community around fires of friendship.