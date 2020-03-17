A plea for community to keep service workers in mind

First, we in the service industry beg Missoulians to take this seriously. I appreciate that to many this seems like a common cold. Unfortunately this is not the common cold. It is significantly more contagious and it is much more lethal to the most vulnerable in our society. It is essential that we all follow the local, state and federal directions, as well as the CDC guidelines. Do not gather in groups of more than 10. Practice the sanitation guidelines. Stay home when you can. In other words, think about your actions.

For those that are returning from spring break and other travels -- while you were gone, life in Missoula has changed dramatically for many. I very much appreciate that people traveling need, and in many cases are very anxious, to return home. Please do so in a thoughtful and responsible manner. You are bringing risk into the Missoula community, and that risk could expand the spread of Coronavirus, which will have a dramatic impact on our local businesses and community, and more importantly, will place those that are most vulnerable at increased risk. When you get back, self quarantine for a week at minimum. If you have symptoms, get tested.

In the end, Missoula is a strong, tight community that will persevere. I am grateful for how friends and business partners have responded. Companies like First Interstate Bank, Powder Hounds, Palmer Electrical, Mike Jones, Sweet Pea Sewer & Septic and others have discounted their services, or in some cases, have waived payments. This is what a community does in times of need. I am grateful to be part of such an awesome community. Please continue to unite and help get life back to normal, whatever that will be.

Robin and Nick Checota are the owners of the Top Hat and Logjam Presents.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0