A poignant warning from Italy

Sixteen months ago, my wife and I traveled to Italy to see a concert and enjoy the sights. While in Genova, we got horribly lost — twice. The final time occurred on a long nighttime walk to the apartment we rented. We had to climb a building-lined rock stairway up a hillside that split into multiple directions. Then, once we found the apartment, we couldn’t get inside, since the automatic lock had to be tripped via a cell phone, and our phones didn’t work in Italy.

As we sat outside in the dark, trying to solve our dilemma, Annalisa Barla and Andrea Vian walked down the steps (they teach at the university, farther up the hill) and offered to help. With one of their cell phones, we tripped the lock and got inside. The next day, we met the two for a delightful lunch. They even paid!

I mention this because I contacted my new Italian friends, concerned about how they were weathering Italy’s COVID-19 pandemic. The response I received from Andrea was so powerful, I asked for his permission to share it with you. As you read what he wrote, keep in mind that at this moment Donald Trump and his Republican allies are failing to take COVID-19 seriously and are even contemplating a rapid return to normal activities, for the sake of the economy. We must not let COVID-19 become like global warming, where one political party ignores the consequences for political and financial gain: