On the final day of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, delegate Benjamin Franklin was asked, “Well doctor, what have we got — a republic or a monarchy?” He responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Over the ensuing 233 years, through a Civil War, world wars and economic crashes, Congress, regardless of party, has done a pretty good job of “keeping the republic” while rejecting a return to kings and monarchs.

That all came to a screeching halt on Feb. 5, 2020, when Senate Republicans ignored their oaths of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” replacing it with, “preserve, protect and defend Donald J. Trump — and my chances of re-election.” With that single decision, they threw the rule of law out the window.

The Founders set up the power of impeachment and gave it to Congress specifically for the dire situation we find ourselves in today — a dishonest, reckless, uninformed and unwilling-to-learn president, contemptuous of the law and military/security experts, and infatuated with dictators. It’s that “check and balance” that Republican senators just discarded in the dustbin of history, not because the president was innocent, but because they were too cowardly to find him guilty and save the nation.