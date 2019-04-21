A community is no stronger than its families, and a family is no stronger than its parents. The flow of events from child abuse and neglect — both the intergenerational effects within our families and the ripple effects throughout our community — are indisputable and inseparable. As Norman Maclean wrote, “Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.”
How does childhood trauma eventually "merge" into all things? During the early watershed years of children’s neurological and physiological development, the release of toxic stresses caused by traumatic experiences greatly impacts their growing brains and bodies. The more a child experiences threats to his or her safety, stability and nurturing while young, then the more health issues and maladapted behaviors he or she will undergo in life.
Missoula addresses many health concerns downstream. But standard epidemiological calculations show these concerns strongly correlate to childhood trauma that occurred upstream. Here is the percent Population Attributable Risk of childhood trauma to the following conditions:
IV drug use (78%), persistent mental illness (69%), suicide attempt (67%), alcoholism (65%), adult homelessness (62%), victim intimate partner violence (62%), adult incarceration (61%), anxiety (56%), abuse of opioids, (54%), high risk for HIV (51%), promiscuity (48%), chronic depression (41%) and cardiovascular disease (26%). Childhood trauma is the dominant tributary to these phenomena — several of which have at one time or another been labeled “the public health crisis of our time.” This is how its toxic legacy drains into our community.
Are we two Missoulas, or are we one? We are one when we know and support one another. But as Maclean also wrote, “It is those we live with and should know who elude us.” Families increasingly struggle in our wonderful town. The Missoula County Health Assessment of 2017 found that reports of child abuse and neglect have climbed annually and legal cases filed have quadrupled in the past six years.
Floundering amid the progress and growing pains of this town we call home are many children growing up in pain. As Missoula moves forward there are too many being left behind. They are neighbors of ours who are trapped in an undertow. They would gladly break free, with a bit of support, and rejoin the mainstream.
Missoula was born of frontier sinew and soul. Hardscrabble individuals built a future for themselves — and looked out for each other. A century and a half later we would be stronger with more of that compassion.
Since 1981, the sole mission of The Parenting Place has been to prevent child abuse and neglect. Proven prevention methods reduce the harm bequeathed from one generation to the next and the legacy of problems that then need to be addressed, at a far higher cost, by our social services, schools, health providers, law enforcement and, ultimately, you, the taxpayer. Beyond avoiding costs: an untold number of the 7,000 families that we supported these last 37 years subsequently blossomed and contributed to our community life. It simply is sounder, fiscally and ethically, to tackle these problems upstream.
Solicitations for help come at you from all directions. It’s just that children facing abuse or neglect don’t know how to ask you for it. So we will ask for them: Join us. Volunteer your time with us. Serve on our board. Donate material or money for our work. Shop at the Donation Warehouse (our greatest supporter). It will be the most cost-effective investment you can ever make in our community.
Please seek more information at www.parentingplace.net. In the meantime, we invite you to attend very compelling documentary films we will show at The Roxy on May 9 ("Resilience") and May 30 ("Paper Tigers").