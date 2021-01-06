A Road Runs Through It: The Bureau of Land Management and the Blackfoot River corridor

“... above the mouth of Belmont Creek the banks are fringed by large Ponderosa pines. In the slanting sun of late afternoon the shadows of great branches reached from across the river, and the trees took the river in their arms.” — Norman Maclean

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has always had a — put mildly — contentious relationship with the conservation community. For years, conservationists have facetiously described the acronym as standing for “the Bureau of Livestock and Mining,” but my favorite has always been the “Bureau of Lazy Men.” While the BLM is not necessarily lazy, their practices can be taken as such, for they are frequently detrimental to the public good out of bureaucratic apathy and a disregard for what is best for the land. The BLM's proposals for the Blackfoot River Recreational Corridor are one such example.

I will admit I am especially partial to the recreation corridor for its close proximity to my home, for its utility as a source of spiritual refreshment, and because this was Norman Maclean's trout nirvana. More than that, it is a premier recreational destination for Missoula. For me, it is a year-round place of solitude and escape from an increasingly disordered world — it is my church, my synagogue, my mosque, my Stonehenge.