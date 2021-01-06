A Road Runs Through It: The Bureau of Land Management and the Blackfoot River corridor

“... above the mouth of Belmont Creek the banks are fringed by large Ponderosa pines. In the slanting sun of late afternoon the shadows of great branches reached from across the river, and the trees took the river in their arms.” — Norman Maclean
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has always had a — put mildly — contentious relationship with the conservation community. For years, conservationists have facetiously described the acronym as standing for “the Bureau of Livestock and Mining,” but my favorite has always been the “Bureau of Lazy Men.” While the BLM is not necessarily lazy, their practices can be taken as such, for they are frequently detrimental to the public good out of bureaucratic apathy and a disregard for what is best for the land. The BLM's proposals for the Blackfoot River Recreational Corridor are one such example.
I will admit I am especially partial to the recreation corridor for its close proximity to my home, for its utility as a source of spiritual refreshment, and because this was Norman Maclean's trout nirvana. More than that, it is a premier recreational destination for Missoula. For me, it is a year-round place of solitude and escape from an increasingly disordered world — it is my church, my synagogue, my mosque, my Stonehenge.
But the BLM has alternative thoughts. Their proposed “vegetation management treatments” will entail increased logging traffic on a road that is already in the throes of significant high-demand usage; Missoula is growing and recreational activity will grow proportionally in places like the Blackfoot. While the Blackfoot corridor is ostensibly a recreational Mecca, they view it as equally contributing to the timber base, as was demonstrated last summer by logging and road building on the south side of the river. The result of that logging was a severely debilitated corridor road: muddied, trenched, and a selfish accommodation to logging operations and blind to recreation. I have long wondered why an area set aside specifically for floating, hiking, biking, and camping even allows such activities — if the BLM was in charge of the National Parks, would they advocate logging there as well?
I view the BLM proposal as a thinly veiled excuse to promote timber production — in the name of wildfire prevention — in an area that has been so hammered and densely roaded that in many places, such as Gold Creek, it is a monstrous moonscape. Contrary to current fire management bombast, you cannot log your way out of wildfires. Furthermore, the resulting impact left from the logging roads to extract those logs will leave a bitter legacy into perpetuity. While I understand that the plan to pave a six-mile portion of the Blackfoot road is for dust mitigation, I can only conclude that this will be for the benefit of the logging trucks and will only encourage them to travel even faster on roads that are narrow, winding, and with numerous blind spots. Lastly, let us not forget the adverse impacts this increased speed will have on the already vulnerable wildlife.
If the BLM wants to commit to value-added projects on the Blackfoot Recreation Corridor, then how about a footbridge across Belmont Creek on the Buffalo Trail or turning the derelict softball field at Johnsrud into additional parking? These would be beneficial to the populace and in keeping with the stated purpose of the corridor.
So, Bureau of Lucid Men and Women: fall back, regroup and reconsider what is best for this area and leave those “large Ponderosa pines” alone. Make Norman proud.
Michael Jarnevic is a retired U.S. Army sergeant major with 42 years of continuous service in both the USMC and U.S. Army Special Forces. Currently, he is a freelance writer, outdoor lecturer and environmental activist residing outside of Missoula.