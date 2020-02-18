A salute to US presidents

Ronald Reagan has been considered one of the greatest and most beloved presidents. He first stepped onto the public stage as an actor. But his primary contribution to America was as president defeating the Russians in the Cold War. His declaration — "Gorbachev, tear down this wall" — initiated the destruction of the Berlin wall and freed East Germany. On Jan. 20, 1981, his election prompted the release of 52 American hostages held by the Iranian government.

Therefore, this February let us lift our glasses, let Old Glory wave from our porches and public buildings, and salute the presidents who have served us. It is a time to be united and thank God for America’s many blessings.

Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.

Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.