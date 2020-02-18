A salute to US presidents

Once again America honors the select few who have had the privilege to represent our country and the people of the United States of America. Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington’s birthday on the 21st, the holiday has become known as Presidents' Day when it moved as part of 1971's Uniform Monday Holiday Act, creating more three-day weekends.
The federal holiday now salutes all presidents but highlights those born in February: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. To make the February list complete, President William Henry Harrison should also be included. Focusing on the accomplishments of these few, let us salute all who have held this high office.
Although Washington enjoyed more “luxuries” than others of his day, when he was only 11, his family's proudest possessions were just one soup spoon, 18 small spoons, seven teaspoons, a watch and a sword.
Christianity played a dominate role in Washington's youth. He was raised a Christian and faithfully read his Bible. He spent considerable time in the wilderness as a surveyor and learned to get along with the local Indians. During the French and Indian War, he became a hero when he walked 200 miles during the winter to reach the French Fort to deliver a message from the Virginia governor. Washington’s influence prior to and during the American Revolution was most instrumental in our ultimate independence from British rule.
You have free articles remaining.
William Henry Harrison was our ninth president. He reached the rank of major general in the War of 1812. He was president for less than a month due to developing pneumonia at his inauguration. He died one month later. He acquired the nickname "Tippecanoe" after his success at the battle with that name. He was the most dominant individual in settling the Northwest Territory.
Abraham Lincoln grew up very poor. As a boy, he helped his father clear farmland and became quite proficient at log splitting. Like Washington, Abe lost a parent when he was young. This greatly limited any opportunity for his schooling. His formal education totaled barely one year. In spite of this, through his own ingenuity and determination, he became a voracious reader. Five of his favorite books were "Robinson Crusoe," "Aesop's Fables," Bunyan's "Pilgrim's Progress," "Life of Washington" by Weems, and "History of the United States."
Abe was known for his strength, skill, honesty and intelligence. According to those who knew him, the moniker "Honest Abe" was well deserved. As a young man, he was selected to navigate a flatboat 1,000 miles on the Mississippi River. The challenges in his youth were instrumental in preparing him for the demands he would face as president during the Civil War. President Lincoln’s fortitude and tenacity held our country together during that tumultuous time. As president, he preserved the union and supported legislation abolishing slavery in the United States (13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution).
Ronald Reagan has been considered one of the greatest and most beloved presidents. He first stepped onto the public stage as an actor. But his primary contribution to America was as president defeating the Russians in the Cold War. His declaration — "Gorbachev, tear down this wall" — initiated the destruction of the Berlin wall and freed East Germany. On Jan. 20, 1981, his election prompted the release of 52 American hostages held by the Iranian government.
Therefore, this February let us lift our glasses, let Old Glory wave from our porches and public buildings, and salute the presidents who have served us. It is a time to be united and thank God for America’s many blessings.
Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.
Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.