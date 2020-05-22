A specific climate solutions plan for Montana

American free enterprise should become the global leader in both fossil fuel exports and renewable energy technology exports. The collapse of oil prices produces an opportunity for the developed countries to decarbonize rapidly and help the underdeveloped ones electrify, with much less dependence on fossil fuels, and much less environmental destruction. In the last 15 years, the global electrification rate reached 89% and 153 million people gained access to electricity each year. And more than 1 billion people escaped illiteracy and extreme poverty. Now only 9.5% remain under these conditions, by far, the lowest percentage in history. As these economies develop, they will open vast new consumer markets.