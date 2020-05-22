A specific climate solutions plan for Montana

Considering all 540 public comments on the governor’s Climate Solutions Council’s draft plan, here’s a bold growth strategy to build the healthiest, safest, lowest-cost, most reliable and abundant energy supply. It would increase demand in every economic sector, producing vast new high-paying jobs.
American free enterprise should become the global leader in both fossil fuel exports and renewable energy technology exports. The collapse of oil prices produces an opportunity for the developed countries to decarbonize rapidly and help the underdeveloped ones electrify, with much less dependence on fossil fuels, and much less environmental destruction. In the last 15 years, the global electrification rate reached 89% and 153 million people gained access to electricity each year. And more than 1 billion people escaped illiteracy and extreme poverty. Now only 9.5% remain under these conditions, by far, the lowest percentage in history. As these economies develop, they will open vast new consumer markets.
Imagine how a deep bipartisan consensus, like that achieved to win World War II, which endures for the rest of this century, would advance this unprecedented undertaking specifically for Montana:
• By 2025, implement a Canadian-style Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), with individual states controlling dividend use. EICDA becomes a primary financial stimulus, post coronavirus, to fund restructuring and incentives to decarbonize personal economies, with revenues peaking nationwide in 2035 at $400 billion per year.
• By 2035, phase out coal. Meet baseloads with existing hydropower and add lower-cost combined cycle gas/hydrogen turbines, reducing CO2 emissions by 50%. Site based on existing infrastructure including trained workers. Maximize Montana’s unrealized 678,000 megawatts of lower-cost wind to minimize gas turbines. Use excess wind electricity for extensive pumped hydro-storage and electrolysis of Berkeley Pit water, then burn the hydrogen in the turbines. Tailor capacity to export markets.
• By 2035, develop major job-producing forest and agriculture sequestration programs to offset the greenhouse emissions from gas generation.
• By 2040, replace all fossil-fueled, space-heating, industrial uses and transportation with electricity; going from 1,600 MW of capacity now to 5,000 MW for in-state use. Montana exports the output from the other 1,600 MW of current capacity. (Your next car or light truck will be electric.)
• By 2070, reach carbon-free by replacing all remaining fossil fueled electricity with NuScale Small Modular Reactors, scheduled for commercial application in Idaho in 2026. Get nuclear approved by vote of Montana citizens, and start construction before 2050.
• By 2100, phase out nuclear with all renewables, renewably sourced hydrogen, and extensive forests and grass lands as a major carbon sink.
Go to the Montana Climate Solutions Council website, click on "How to Get Involved," click on "Comments Received," then click on 4/19-4/24 Part 1 (pdf), #11a-01 for details.
John Noreika Sr. of Belgrade is a former coal engineer and retired from a career in economic development.
