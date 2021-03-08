A Spring of Hope for the nation

Moreover, as tens of millions face the grim prospects of unemployment payments ending by mid-March, Biden and Congressional Democrats are moving a massive $1.9 trillion relief bill through the process. The eviction moratorium will be extended, as will unemployment benefits and additional money to feed the hungry, provide more loans for businesses, help minor children and provide health coverage to the nation’s most needy. These are vitally necessary humanitarian and economic actions to end the widespread suffering and get the nation back on its feet

Most puzzling is the dark cloud of Republican opposition to helping out their fellow Americans. Why would anyone demand that the 628-page relief bill be read in its entirety on the floor of the Senate just to hold up the funding that polls show more than two-thirds of the public support? Yet, that’s just what happened late last week when Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin decided to play cute and jam the process of actually considering the legislation on its merits.

Perhaps these same Republicans, who had no problem whatsoever in delivering a trillion dollar tax break to the already wealthy, actually believe they are serving the nation by suddenly exhuming the corpse of “fiscal responsibility” that only seem to arise when a Democratic measure to help the populace is being considered.

But like Springtime in the Rockies, although more snow and sleet that undoubtedly fall, Biden and his Congressional Democrats are irrepressibly bringing forth both light and warmth, pressing onward doing what needs to be done, and not playing a reality-TV version of political leadership. “The greatest good for the greatest number” remains, as it should, the goal of good governance — and brings a new Spring of Hope to weary Americans.

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears in print each Sunday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1