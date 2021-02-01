A tale of two leaders and two directions

Joe Biden has arguably done more through executive orders in his first eight days as president to move forward on our greatest challenges than Barack Obama did in eight years. In the meantime, Montana’s Governor Gianforte and his Republican majorities in the legislature are stuck in reverse, ignoring the real problems facing Montana while pandering to the greedy, not the needy. Maskless and ignoring COVID health precautions, they stumble backward in a Donald Trump-induced trance, endorsing a host of extreme right-wing measures.
It appears that after years of being played as “reach across the aisle” suckers by the Republicans, President Biden and his Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress have learned their lesson. After all, it’s not hard to remember Sen. Mitch McConnell vowing to make Barack Obama a “one-term president” and intentionally crippling every attempt to move much-needed legislation forward.
But no longer. Biden has moved aggressively to undo the shameful legacy he inherited from a discredited predecessor. On successive days he signed orders to address a host of top-level concerns. On the environment, he halted oil and gas leasing on federal lands, cancelled the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline, promised an all-electric federal vehicle fleet, stopped disastrous “rules” from being adopted by federal agencies, restored national monuments and returned the U.S. to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, among many others.
Likewise, we’ve rejoined the World Health Organization, the entry ban from Muslim nations is gone, hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines are being ordered for our first nationally coordinated coronavirus response, and the ban on transgender troops in the military is gone. Construction on the border wall is halted, tribal sovereignty is once again recognized and honored, ethics pledges for federal employees restored, scientific research integrity re-established, enrollment in Obamacare re-opened, and funding increased for supplemental nutrition to keep American families fed.
Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have pledged to move a massive $1.9 trillion national financial aid package through Congress with or without Republican assistance.
In contrast to doing what needs to be done, we have Montana’s Republicans. Governor Gianforte thinks the already wealthy need more tax breaks, echoing the long-discredited “trickle down” policies that have never worked. Likewise he thinks we need to slash corporate taxes to “be more competitive.” Had Gianforte lived in Montana 36 years ago, he may have recalled that’s the same line then-Governor Ted Schwinden used to justify cutting our coal severance tax in half in an enormously expensive but totally failed attempt to “be more competitive” with Wyoming coal.
Gianforte’s misled policies pale, however, when compared to the nonsense being offered by the Republican-dominated Legislature that thinks going after transgender youth is a pressing issue, wolves should be trapped year round with snares, guns should be allowed everywhere, abortion should be severely limited to “protect the unborn” while limiting financial assistance to those in need. And that’s just the tip of iceberg of bad ideas the 2021 Legislature is sending our way.
But there it is. We can move forward or we can move backwards. We can concentrate on helping each other get through this tough time or fight about a fictitious “stolen election.” Kudos to Biden and his Democratic congressional majorities for moving forward and not falling into the well-used trap of wasting time trying to get recalcitrant Republicans to support necessary legislation.
And of course here in Montana, with Republicans controlling legislative majorities and the governor’s office, the silence about “unity” is deafening as we careen backwards, stuck in reverse.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears in print each Sunday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.