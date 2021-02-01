A tale of two leaders and two directions

Likewise, we’ve rejoined the World Health Organization, the entry ban from Muslim nations is gone, hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines are being ordered for our first nationally coordinated coronavirus response, and the ban on transgender troops in the military is gone. Construction on the border wall is halted, tribal sovereignty is once again recognized and honored, ethics pledges for federal employees restored, scientific research integrity re-established, enrollment in Obamacare re-opened, and funding increased for supplemental nutrition to keep American families fed.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have pledged to move a massive $1.9 trillion national financial aid package through Congress with or without Republican assistance.

In contrast to doing what needs to be done, we have Montana’s Republicans. Governor Gianforte thinks the already wealthy need more tax breaks, echoing the long-discredited “trickle down” policies that have never worked. Likewise he thinks we need to slash corporate taxes to “be more competitive.” Had Gianforte lived in Montana 36 years ago, he may have recalled that’s the same line then-Governor Ted Schwinden used to justify cutting our coal severance tax in half in an enormously expensive but totally failed attempt to “be more competitive” with Wyoming coal.