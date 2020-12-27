A tale of two systems

Democracy, with its reliance on elections, they argue, is an inherently unstable system. The U.S. has already outlived most of history’s democracies. They see their totalitarian system as stable, and therefore so is their government.

In our back and forth, I asked them how they know their system is stable. The people in the U.S. and the world know every detail of our mass shootings, racial unrest and government dysfunction. Nobody knows what’s going on in China that the government doesn’t want known, and most notably, that includes the Chinese themselves.

My Chinese students avoided discussing that the track China is on is taking them further away from a classless society. But since imposed stability doesn’t permit change, the priority of stability must continue to deny freedom of opportunity for the poor. For reasons of economic stability, the Chinese system won’t interfere with the concentration of wealth among the rich.

As before, I very much liked these bright and very gracious Chinese young people, but it was clear that our debate about stability and freedom wasn’t going to be settled in our philosophical discussion. I can’t understand the value of stability without freedom and the Chinese believe freedom always destroys the stability necessary for it to survive.

Good faith discussions, on any level, are always useful in furthering understanding and often lead to the solving of problems. Kind of makes me wish such dialogue could take place in the upcoming Montana legislature and the new session of Congress.

Bob Brown, of Whitefish, is a former Montana secretary of state and state Senate president.

