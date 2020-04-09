A wartime president?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the COVID-19 virus beginning to ramp up in the U.S., the president is beginning to do what he always does in such situations – deceive, deny, deflect and blame everyone but himself for his bungled response. So, here’s the actual timeline of the virus, told in the president’s own words:

Jan. 22: “And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Feb. 10: “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

Feb. 25: “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.” In reality, a vaccine is 12-18 months away.

Feb. 26: “The 15 cases within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.”

Feb. 28: “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. And this is their new hoax.”

Mar. 4: “We are, I think, doing a very effective job. If, you know, we have thousands, or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by… sitting around and even going to work….”