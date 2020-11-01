A world where race can be forgotten

He said, “First of all, you have to remember that I experienced it as a child of privilege, even though I’m racially mixed. My dad was pastor of one the largest churches in the city, my mom was a highly regarded kindergarten teacher, my two sisters and my brother were outstanding students, musicians, dramatists and athletes at Sentinel High School. People knew who I was and I had a secure place. I really did not know what it was like to be Black in Missoula, I really only knew what it was like to be a ‘Wahlin kid’ in the city of Missoula who happened to be a child of color.”

It may well be that the city we remember from our time in Missoula never existed. We may have just wished it into existence as a place where we could raise a child of color and let him roam without reminding him always that he was a person of color. I wonder now if we just wished into existence a city where our son could “forget” he is Black.

Yes, our cities, our towns and our homes are riddled with racism and bigotry. I have benefited mightily by the accident of my birth that made me white and male. I have lived with what is now called “white privilege.”