A yarmulke story of Montana values

It was late on Friday and there was an uncharacteristic bevy of mail-seekers at the Lolo Post Office. I dread America is in a great civil war, the kind Lincoln fretted over. I asked a man who looked like he’d gotten off a tractor, “So who do you like in this upcoming election?” He looked at me, seeing I was serious in wanting an answer, not provoking; squinting, he gandered at my yarmulke and said, “You’re one of them Hebrews, ain’t you?”
There was recently anti-Semitic graffiti in Kalispell. Having grown up on the East Coast with pervasive systemic anti-Semitism, I sucked in a breath, anticipating the worst — but I was wrong.
“We can’t shake hands with this virus,” he apologized, extending a neighborly elbow beneath a plaid flannel shirt with the elbow worn out. “You’re not from here,” he surmised. “Our Montana values, we love all people, here. Nice to meet you.”
I relaxed.
Other folks drew near and soon I realized that I had created a mini-town forum — everyone wearing masks, distanced, according to the rules. There must have been 10 people.
“What are Montana values?” I asked the group. Again, I anticipated the worst, but I was wrong.
As part of this election cycle, Montana values emerge relating to one candidate or the other, and when mentioned, Montana values seem implied, as if “we” all already know them.
As with so many Montanans, I am a transplant … eleven American states and four foreign countries … speaking four languages … and dual citizenship with Israel. … so what do I know?
A professor-type in wire-rimmed glasses said, “Yah know, Lewis and Clark explored in the early 1800’s and people from Asia built Montana’s expansions in transportation, mining, lumber and cattle ranching. Montana was built by everyone,” he said, stuffing mail into the pockets of his tweed jacket. “Everyone.”
In over 50 years being here, I have experienced almost no “anti” in Montana. People help one another; come together when there are problems. My housekeeper, a born and bred Missoulian who I often mine for social insights, asked her Facebook associates about what defines Montana values. Here’s her list: respect, family, hard-working, loyalty, honesty, giving, helpful, trusting.
A grandma cradled some packages and said, adamantly, “Don’t like liars and cheats.” Everyone agreed. A mother with four kids in tow offered as she headed to her red Suburban, “When you make a promise, Montanans keep it.”
And her husband added, “We pay our bills, don’t like people who don’t.”
A man wearing a blue NRA and U.S. Marine insignia hat said, “We shoot straight.” I’m not exactly sure what he meant but I think it dovetailed with telling the truth. “It’s hard to claim you crossed a river when you didn’t,” he elaborated.
A Vietnam vet told me, “We make sure everybody gets a piece of the pie. We don’t forget folks.”
“We’re all in this together,” one man with a New York Yankees hat contributed. “Here, we take care of each other.” I’d tapped into deep feelings and adjusted my yarmulke. “In Montana, we do what’s right. We know what right is.”
My experience in Montana over 50 years is that there’s no flimflam here. A person’s word is the person’s bond; count on it. Those values are what keep me here, what I treasure in this treasure state. Montana values assure America endures.
Elliott B. Oppenheim, of Lolo, holds medical doctor, juris doctor and master of health law degrees, and consults in criminal defense and medical malpractice litigation. He is Jewish and is a community activist.
