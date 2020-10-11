A yarmulke story of Montana values

It was late on Friday and there was an uncharacteristic bevy of mail-seekers at the Lolo Post Office. I dread America is in a great civil war, the kind Lincoln fretted over. I asked a man who looked like he’d gotten off a tractor, “So who do you like in this upcoming election?” He looked at me, seeing I was serious in wanting an answer, not provoking; squinting, he gandered at my yarmulke and said, “You’re one of them Hebrews, ain’t you?”

There was recently anti-Semitic graffiti in Kalispell. Having grown up on the East Coast with pervasive systemic anti-Semitism, I sucked in a breath, anticipating the worst — but I was wrong.

“We can’t shake hands with this virus,” he apologized, extending a neighborly elbow beneath a plaid flannel shirt with the elbow worn out. “You’re not from here,” he surmised. “Our Montana values, we love all people, here. Nice to meet you.”

I relaxed.

Other folks drew near and soon I realized that I had created a mini-town forum — everyone wearing masks, distanced, according to the rules. There must have been 10 people.

“What are Montana values?” I asked the group. Again, I anticipated the worst, but I was wrong.