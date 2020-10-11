AARP does not endorse candidates

Why is AARP so effective in fulfilling our critical mission?

One of the most important reasons is that we jealously protect our non-partisanship and our independence.

That is why we don’t allow our trademarked logo to be used by political campaigns.

We don’t allow any candidates to say they have been “endorsed” by AARP.

And we make sure that any reference to AARP by candidates and campaigns clearly reflects the actual record.

Over the years, thousands of public officials have supported key issues of concern to our members and the 50-plus.

As long as public officials exactly quote actual statements made by AARP that are part of public record, those statements are acceptable. We are grateful for their support on issues that are crucial to the health and well-being of our members and all of those who are over age 50.

But if candidates and campaigns go too far, we will vigorously protect our non-partisanship and our independent voice.

That is why we have issued these “cease and desist demand letters.”

And we will do so again if the circumstances require.

Tim Summers is AARP Montana's state director.

