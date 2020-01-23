Last year the City of Missoula raised $1.2 million by charging an impact fee as percentage of the cost of every building project.
The City of Missoula is now proposing to raise the impact fees 10 percent. I would encourage the city to reflect on the very real and detrimental cost of impact fees and to abandon them immediately.
Missoula has been charging impact fees on new construction and development for awhile now with the unintended consequence being the direct and concrete contribution to the dramatic rise in the cost of housing in the city.
Like the cost of lumber, plumbing, concrete and other building costs, these fees become part of the cost of goods sold and end up being paid by the person buying the house I have built.
Great things are being done with revenue raised by impact fees. Roadways are improved, police facilities built, and bike parks created. We have to continue to improve and invest in our community and taxes are an inescapable part of that. The City of Missoula should find a way to distribute the burden more equitably.
I am small developer and general contractor and the impact fees, plan review fees and sewer development fees the City of Missoula charge me represent two to three percent of my total construction cost.
My most recent project was four smaller homes with a starting price of $225,000. The market is hungry for new construction at this price point. The City of Missoula’s fees added $5,000 to the asking price.
The ripple effect of the impact of impact fees is that not only is the price of new construction increased, the taxable value of ALL homes in Missoula is increased. New construction sales offer the most recent sales for the Department of Revenue to use to base the taxable value of ALL homes in Missoula. When the City of Missoula adds two to three percent annually to the sales cost of new homes, they are unintentionally increasing the property taxes of ALL the homes in Missoula.
Right now the buyer of a new home is charged thousands of dollars in impact fees. A more equitable solution is to charge every city taxpayer $50 dollars. The amount of revenue raised would be the same. Everyone in the city enjoys the benefit of improvements paid for by impact fee revenue.
An article by the Sightline Institute titled “Impact Fees: An Urban Planning Zombie in Need of Slaying” lays out eight reasons why impact fees thwart the creation of equitable, sustainable cities.
1. The fees don’t come out of developer’s pockets, they pass on the costs. It’s bad news for affordability in housing-short cities.
2. Existing research consistently finds a positive relationship between impact fees and increased housing prices.
3. The fees are a classist, regressive tax.
4. What’s fair is to charge every resident the same. What’s unfair is making newcomers, through impact fees, pay extra just to get through the city’s gates.
5. Adding housing to cities is the world’s biggest urban planning no-brainer. Imposing impact fees on new homes in urban centers flies in the face of these immensely valuable, large-scale, long-term benefits.
6. Impact fees are ossified relics of stale, suburb-centric thinking.
7. It’s fun to believe that someone else will pay…until if backfires.
8. If you’re trying to mitigate an affordable housing crisis caused by a shortage of homes, talking about new housing as if it’s toxic waste may not be the best messaging strategy.
The Sightline Institute, cited above, believes that true sustainability exists at the intersection of environmental health and social justice.