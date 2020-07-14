Access issues aren't that simple

A letter to the editor on “access to public lands” in the July 5 Missoulian echoes views held by many Montana residents and politicians. However, these views lack all the facts. I’d like to fill in some of the blanks and respond to the letter writer’s points one by one.
First, agency managers work extremely hard to provide access for a wide range of public land users. Interdisciplinary teams represent the entire range of diverse viewpoints and include those of the disabled, seniors, motorized and non-motorized travel users, sportsmen and fish and wildlife advocates. However, there is little consensus among these users on the definition of adequate access to public lands. Although ID Teams do their best to accommodate as many people as possible, nobody gets everything they want.
Second, agencies do not incrementally close roads to prevent serious public outcries. Roads are closed for a myriad of science-based reasons that include providing security habitat for animals such as elk and grizzly bears, minimizing soil erosion, providing clean water for fish, wildlife and recreationists and for stabilizing slopes to prevent landslides. Roads are also closed to mitigate impacts of new road construction required for upcoming resource activities such as timber and fuels management. Probably the greatest reason for closing roads has been the continued decline in road maintenance funding and the need for agencies to reduce the miles of roads maintained to keep within budget.
Third, opportunity already exists for representatives of various groups to advise land management agencies on resource management issues through citizen’s “collaboratives,” a number of which have been functioning across Montana for over a decade. Anyone with concerns about public land access should find a collaborative that is working in their part of the state and make their concerns known to that group. Collaboratives occasionally have vacancies, so anyone may consider joining one or establishing a collaborative where none currently exists.
Fourth, lawsuits are not always the best way to solve access problems. Although they are often the option of last resort, they frequently result in greater polarization, resistance to reaching compromise and failure to obtain access in the long run.
Lastly, transferring federal public lands to the state may not achieve the outcomes access advocates expect. Management costs money, and federal and state funding is declining. Montana would eventually have to sell some public lands in order to fund management activities on the land that remained. Currently, all U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for managing federal lands. If these lands become Montana’s responsibility, state taxes would have to go up if we expect comparable levels of access, management and public service.
In summary, access means different things to different people. Folks have conflicting views about what kind and how much access they want from our public lands and it’s not easy to meet everyone’s desires. Confounding the issue, the needs of fish and wildlife, soil and water and public recreation require funding and compromises that are not always fully understood or appreciated. Consequently, it’s easy to blame federal land managers and look to lawsuits or transferring federal lands to the state as obvious and easy solutions. However, it is not always that simple.
Although imperfect, federal land management agencies, with the aid of citizens' collaboratives, are best equipped to handle these problems, find solutions that address a majority of resource needs and meet most people’s expectations. If folks are concerned about access or other federal land management issues, they should become better informed, work with their local collaborative and help find reasonable solutions.
Skip Kowalski of Stevensville is a retired U.S. Forest Service wildlife biologist, co-chair of the Bitterroot Forest Collaborative and a current board member of the Montana Wildlife Federation.
