Access issues aren't that simple

Third, opportunity already exists for representatives of various groups to advise land management agencies on resource management issues through citizen’s “collaboratives,” a number of which have been functioning across Montana for over a decade. Anyone with concerns about public land access should find a collaborative that is working in their part of the state and make their concerns known to that group. Collaboratives occasionally have vacancies, so anyone may consider joining one or establishing a collaborative where none currently exists.

Fourth, lawsuits are not always the best way to solve access problems. Although they are often the option of last resort, they frequently result in greater polarization, resistance to reaching compromise and failure to obtain access in the long run.

Lastly, transferring federal public lands to the state may not achieve the outcomes access advocates expect. Management costs money, and federal and state funding is declining. Montana would eventually have to sell some public lands in order to fund management activities on the land that remained. Currently, all U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for managing federal lands. If these lands become Montana’s responsibility, state taxes would have to go up if we expect comparable levels of access, management and public service.