Act will protect LWCF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven billion dollars. Seventy-one thousand jobs. That’s what the outdoor industry does for Montana. That’s why, for the last 20 years I’ve been involved in public service, I’ve been an advocate for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. LWCF helps the outdoor industry, it helps the economy, it helps employment, and it helps the environment. It helps ensure Montana is the Last Best Place, and that it stays that way.

So I’ve got some good news on that front. This week, the Senate passed my Great American Outdoors Act, landmark legislation that will not only invest $9.5 billion into addressing maintenance backlogs on public lands across the country, but will finally fully and permanently fund the Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

As I’ve been telling folks in Washington since 2009, when I first sponsored legislation to fully and permanently fund the LWCF, this is the best conservation tool we have at the national level. It has invested more than $600 million into Montana’s public lands since its inception in 1964. Without it, we would miss out on vital resources that help our state create and maintain areas like the Blackfoot Clearwater watershed, where LWCF funding helped to consolidate former timber lands.