Missoula residents are undoubtedly tired of the decades-old Maclay Bridge/South Avenue Bridge debate. You may be pleased to hear we could be nearing the end of the process, if the county commissioners choose to accept the science in reports by HDR Engineering, the expert consulting firm hired to study the project.
HDR's and two other government-funded studies completed on the project have all identified South Avenue as the best site. Despite this, the long struggle for a new bridge has unfortunately been filled with misinformation that has frightened and confused neighbors and set them against each other. But HDR's reports refute rumors and show why the new bridge is the best option for Missoula county residents:
1. The old single-lane Maclay Bridge was placed in a poor location and manner that continues to damage the Bitterroot River, causes a large scour hole, and poses a safety hazard and liability to county taxpayers from car accidents, drownings and injuries.
2. The 11-ton weight limit and the national safety standard of 100 vehicles per day for the old bridge conflict with the eight school buses that cross it daily while school is in session (each bus filled with children weighs about 11 tons), and the 2,000 vehicles per day crossing it. The smallest rural fire truck dispatched on emergency calls weighs 17 tons. Missoula Rural Fire District is allowed to use the bridge for emergencies but must find an alternate route to return. Projections show future traffic will continue to grow and far exceed bridge capacity even more.
3. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have explained to the commissioners numerous times Maclay Bridge is so poorly rated that it's ineligible for state or federal funds for rehabilitation and any rehabilitation (estimated at over $14 million) must be paid by city and county taxpayers, along with repaying the two agencies up to $1.4 million for studies done to date. But with annual bridge tax revenues of less than $1 million to maintain over 115 bridges, the county's budget is strained even to fix the large holes that wear through Maclay Bridge's deck every few years, including this year. The rehab estimate also doesn’t include condemning and removing five to sox homes that HDR states will be impacted if Maclay Bridge's road approaches are to meet safety standards.
4. Funds to build the new South Avenue Bridge and remove Maclay Bridge would come from federal gas tax funds, which are distributed to priority projects across Montana. This project exceeds the cost of a typical project and has been given extra scrutiny by MDT and FHWA. Licensed engineers and experts have worked diligently to ensure the South Avenue Bridge meets all appropriate criteria.
5. HDR Engineering has updated traffic modeling and other analyses and confirmed the 2013 bridge report findings. They show environmental impacts are minimal and there will be no bypass created for Bitterroot commuters or anyone else.
Science and facts trump rumor and misinformation and should guide the outcome of this project.
The commissioners' actions could soon determine the bridges' fate and who will pay. City and county residents are already facing 8% higher property taxes. Does anyone really want to again raise property taxes to try to fix up an old bridge instead of using existing federal funds for a new two-lane bridge? Please call or email the commissioners and tell them to advance the South Avenue Bridge project.
Visit HDR's website at southavenuebridge.com and ours at bitterrootbridges.com for more information.